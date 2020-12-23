Preservation Trust Grant Buoys Northern Star Effort On Memphremagog

In this file photo from May 2020, the Northern Star heads into Newport City dock after an early outing on Lake Memphremagog. (Courtesy Photo)

The Preservation Trust of Vermont has awarded Memphremagog Community Maritime (MCM) and the Northern Star a $50,000 community revitalization grant that will help preserve and support the activities of the Northern Star.

“We have been working on this grant for over two years, and it has finally come to fruition,” said David Converse, board president of MCM.

