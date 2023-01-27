Students who graduate from the newly forming Vermont State University will leave the university with skills and readiness for the fields they plan to pursue, vowed inaugural President Dr. Parwinder Grewal.
During a meeting in recent days of the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees, Grewal explained to trustees how the mission the board approved two years ago will soon be put in motion.
“It is indeed exciting,” said Grewal, referencing the level of state support for the transformation project, evidenced in part by the governor’s including the full request for funding for the VSCS this year which bakes in $10 million in transforming funding as the new university takes shape. The funding was announced in Gov. Phil Scott’s budget address last week.
First and foremost, Grewal stressed, “Is to enhance access, increase affordability and improve student achievement; that’s our focus by providing access to courses and degree programs from any of the five campuses. Students can start at any of them.” Students attending satellite sites or enrolled in nursing program sites “can still access our courses,” he said.
Accessibility through hybrid course access with remote offerings as well as in-person will be a hallmark of the newly forged institution, emphasized Grewal.
Grewal walked the board through the stratagic priorities charting the course for the new university, including:
Become the nation’s premier career-ready university
• Embed industry-relevant micro-credentials in selected courses in every degree path;
• Embed real-world applied learning opportunities in every degree path;
• Develop need-inspired and forward-thinking degree and certificate programs;
“We also hope to expand our online degree programs and courses … a lot of working adults prefer that kind of system,” he said.
Community College of Vermont President Joyce Judy also gave the board an update on her statewide institution and noted that since the pandemic demand for - and enrollment in - online courses has remained strong and she’s not ready yet to shift to recommending cutting back on rental space and brick and mortar but two years from now she thinks that should be looked at given current trends.
Judy noted that the majority of students are enrolled either remotely or “some combination of remote and in-person and we are finding that people are opting for a lot of remote because they are adults and they have a lot of other things to compete with their time.”
Not losing time on commuting to a campus plus costs, and child care concerns “become less of an issue” when students can access education remotely, said Judy. “It’s not about COVID, they are seeing this as a benefit, it’s about accessibility.”
“We are continuing to monitor,” the online shift, said Judy, noting that “In the next 2-3 years if the trend continues … we don’t need to be spending dollars on rent or classroom space we’re not using.”
In addition to the hybrid offerings being paramount at Vermont State University for the accessibility pillar, Grewal told the board that the new university plans “to become the nation’s premiere career-ready university.”
“This means that every student that will join VSU will have at least one industry-relevant micro credential,” they depart the university having achieved, “and at least one applied learning opportunity on their transcript.”
By collaborating with local partners, Grewal said, the university hopes to become an engine “to forge local solutions to local problems (and) build intellectual capital in local communities.”
Student engagement and commitment through that process will likely lead to more of the university’s students setting down roots in Vermont and helping to seed the workforce and population growth that’s needed in Vermont, said Grewal. He said the vision is that the work will help to “build new nonprofit organizations or new businesses in communities.”
The system will aim to “ignite innovation and entrepreneurship and build new startups for rural advancement.”
“We really are poised here and are committed to building this university that would be focusing on rural development,” vowed Grewal.
Too, the new university’s vision is to commit to being employee-centric, as the three different cultures of NVU, Vermont Tech and Castleton converge formally after the process of working together to build the academic program array voted on in December, a major achievement in the progress of the new institution. Being employee-centric, he explained, would see the university “focus on employee wellness (with) a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
“We also want to develop our faculty and staff, provide professional development to everyone so that we focus on creativity and innovation that will be a constant theme throughout our university,” said Grewal, noting “Innovation teams will constantly try to come up with new ideas.”
Finally, Grewal touched on how the new university will be “a data-driven culture for decision making.” Grewal touched on a handful of new programs already planned, including the region’s first dental therapy program.
Hearing the presentation and the new university’s commitment to continuous improvement, sustainability and student outcomes as well as focusing on the workforce development needs of Vermont, Trustee and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital President and CEO Shawn Tester said, “I really appreciate seeing the priorities laid out, it’s really impactful.”
Grewal thanked Tester, and said with the focus on the new university officially commencing July 1, the energy is mounting. “We do hear from our admissions staff that there is a lot of excitement about the Vermont State University, and we are hoping that we will have good enrolment in the fall.”
To view Dr. Grewal’s presentation on Vermont State University, view; https://www.vsc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/VTSU-President-Report.pdf
