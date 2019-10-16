Presidential Candidates Attend Truman Dinner In Whitefield

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks to a gathering at the Mountain View Grand in Whitefield, N.H. for the annual Truman Dinner.

WHITEFIELD, NH – Presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Sestak, and Alan Howe headlined the recent Truman Dinner in the Presidential Ballroom at the historic Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa in Whitefield. The Coos County Democratic Committee is responsible for the annual event.

In addition, the Democrats also heard from Executive Councilor Mike Cryans, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, Amy Kennedy, and former Democratic candidate for Governor, Steve Marchand.

