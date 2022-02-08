Price Chopper Distributing N-95 Masks
Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will be participating in the federal government’s free N-95 mask distribution program. The program, a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 vaccination program, will provide free N-95 masks to combat the spread of COVID-19, beginning on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The masks will be available at manned tables set up either in the center store or the pharmacy of all stores. Per federal guidelines, each customer will receive up to three N-95 masks.

The non-surgical N95 masks, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says “offer the highest level of protection” against COVID-19, are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile, the country’s cache of medical-equipment supplies.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 has sought to protect our customers, teammates, trade partners and communities, since the onset of the pandemic,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32’s president. “We are here to do our part to keep everyone safe.”

