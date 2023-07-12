“Pride & Inclusion” Event Planned For Lyndon

LYNDON — Plans for a Pride event are taking shape.
The Select Board on Monday heard from community members who want to hold an event at Bandstand Park in late summer.
According to organizers, the event was planned in response to an incident at Cobleigh Public Library in June, when a religious fundamentalist group protested an LGBTQ+ poetry reading.
However, they said, the event would neither be a political rally nor a strictly LGBTQ+ affair, but rather “a celebration of pride and inclusion.”
Reached the following day, two of the organizers, married couple David Martin and Penny Patch, explained the intent further.
“The basic message is that everybody is included in our community. That goes for LGBTQ people; that goes for black, brown and indigenous people; that goes for white people; that goes for older people; that goes for younger people. Everybody,” Martin said.
“That goes for the group that was protesting the poetry reading. They are also part of the community,” Patch said.
Given recent events — such as protests of LGBTQ+ events at the public libraries in Lyndon and Lancaster, N.H., and other incidents across the region — Martin and Patch said it was appropriate to stage a celebration to promote diversity and togetherness.
“We really want to find a way to include people,” Martin said. “And that includes people who may not totally support everything that we support.”
Organizers estimate a turnout of 200 to 300 people with food trucks, live music and an opening speaker.
They requested permission to hold the event at Bandstand Park from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The Select Board postponed a vote to approve the request until one of its next two meetings on either July 17 or Aug. 7, to determine if the date is open and to finalize conditions of use.
Those conditions would include provisions for public safety and parking.
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris said LPD would require assistance from other agencies to address a crowd of up to 300.
While he doesn’t expect a need for law enforcement, he said, “If there is a major issue, it’s going to take more than my three people. I need to include state police, Caledonia and Essex County Sherriffs.”
Organizers plan to have trained de-escalators on site, and Harris also requested information to coordinate with them.
“I think it’s a good idea, [de-escalators] work well. I’d just like to know who they are and what their plan if something were to come up,” Harris said.
He also suggested that Maple Street on the southern side of the park be closed to traffic to accommodate food trucks and provide a location for a protest zone if needed.
“I have to plan for everything, and whether it be media that is not wanted in the park or people with other views who are not wanted in the park, I can at least offer them the other side of Maple Street. Because as long as they are within their rights, we have to allow them a place as well,” Harris said.
Harris also raised two practical, non-law enforcement concerns.
First, he said, the event would require a sufficient number of porta-potties for up to 300 people, more than the one proposed.
And second, he said, the organizer needed to make parking arrangements.
“The only activity that we have in the downtown that has that many or more [people] is the [Stars and Stripes] Parade,” Harris said, “and we have to close the entire downtown to handle the parking [for that].”
Harris suggested that organizers contact the owners of private lots, such as the former Tap & Die/Kennametal site, to coordinate parking.
The Select Board will draft those suggestions into formal “conditions for approval” in the next week.
