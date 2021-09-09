The Pride Ride is back.
North Country Pride, a local LGBTQ+ organization, will host the second annual Pride Ride on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Billed as “a spirited car parade through the North Country,” the Pride Ride will follow a 15.2-mile route through Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem.
The festive motorcade begins at the Littleton Coin Company at 1 p.m. and concludes with an after-party at Rek-Lis Brewing Company in Bethlehem from 2 to 5 p.m.
Jill Kimball, a North Country Pride co-founder, said the event was brought back after last year’s successful debut.
New this year is expanded entertainment.
The after-party will feature performances by The Weathervane Theater and drag queens Emoji Nightmare, Katniss Everqueer, Rhedd Rhumm and Domini’que Anjou. Also, Rek-Lis will offer a custom PRIDE brew. Common sense COVID precautions will be observed.
A big turnout is anticipated.
More than 50 vehicles (many brightly decorated) are expected to take part in the parade.
Meanwhile 150 tickets have been sold for the after-party, which will have a maximum attendance of 200. Tickets are available at www.northcountrypridenh.org. Admission is free for those 18 and under.
North Country Pride, which received its 501(c)(3) non-profit designation in May, will use funds raised to support educational outreach efforts and to help stage a Littleton Pride Festival next year.
Plans for a Pride Festival were shelved in 2020 and 2021 during COVID-19. It was replaced with the socially distanced Pride Ride. There is hope both events can co-exist starting in 2022.
North Country Pride is a two-year-old organization dedicated to diversity and equality. It supports education and inclusion efforts north of the notch, and aims to make the region an open and welcoming place for LGBTQ+ residents and visitors.
The organization is actively seeking more volunteers and members for its board of directors. Those interested in learning more can email northcountrypride@gmail.com.
