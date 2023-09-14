LITTLETON – The North Country Pride Ride returns this weekend with renewed momentum.
The “spirited car parade” takes place Sunday against a backdrop of challenges to the LGBTQ+ community above the notch.
Over the summer there has been public opposition to a Drag Story Hour in Lancaster, a Queer Poetry Hour in Lyndon, Vt., LGBTQ+ support signs across the region, and pride-themed murals in downtown Littleton.
After state senator and Littleton Select Board member Carrie Gendreau objected to the murals as unwanted symbols of queerness, hundreds attended Monday’s board meeting in protest.
Jill Kimball and Kerri Harrington, co-chairs of event organizers North Country Pride, said the Pride Ride will serve as a timely reminder of local LGBT+ support.
“I definitely think that it’s going to have a little bit more meaning this year, given the fact it’s less than a week after the [Littleton Select Board] meeting,” said Kimball.
In its fourth year, the Pride Ride was established to increase LGBTQ+ visibility in the North Country and provide visual support and encouragement for those members of the gay community who might feel alone or isolated.
The festive motorcade starts at the Littleton Coin Company at 1 p.m., follows a 15.2-mile route through Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem, and concludes with an after-party at Rek-Lis Brewing Company in Bethlehem from 2 to 5 p.m.
According to organizers, event sign-ups has been steady, and noticeably increased after Monday’s Littleton Select Board meeting. To register visit bit.ly/3PDEXn6
Security precautions will be in place Sunday after a white supremacist group announced plans to protest the event.
According to North Country Pride, the same groups object to the Pride Ride each year. Normally they cite general LGBTQ+ opposition, but this year they have specified the Littleton mural issue.
Law enforcement will escort the parade, which they do every year, and will be present outside the after-party at Rek-lis Brewing Co, in Bethlehem.
“We’ve assured folks they’ll be safe,” Kimball said.
“Every year we have issues [with groups opposing the Pride Ride] and every year we get great support from the Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem Police,” Harrington said.
A similar group protested a Black Lives Matter event at Rek-Lis in 2020 without incident, Harrington said.
“What happened last time is they stood over on the public property by the basketball courts in Bethlehem and they were, you know, well-behaved,” she said. “I mean, they didn’t come over and bother anybody. They stood there and wanted to have their protest, and that was their right. They didn’t bother us. We didn’t bother them.”
North Country Pride is a big reason why the LGBTQ+ community has become more visible in this corner of the Granite State.
The four-year-old non-profit has organized events, sponsored activities, and distributed stickers and flags to make the region more welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community — locals and visitors alike.
The Pride Ride is the group’s signature event.
“We’re all about bringing the light and awareness to LGBTQ+ initiatives in the North Country. Specifically, we want folks who are under-represented to know that there’s a representation of themselves up here, so they don’t feel like they have to leave the area. That’s really a vital piece of keeping our communities vibrant,” Kimball said.
Following this week’s Littleton Select Board meeting, Kimball and Harrington were encouraged by the protest turnout and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
In their opinion, it reflected the way the majority feels about North Country Pride and its efforts.
“The vast majority of people in my 20 plus years here have been incredibly welcoming and inclusive,” Kimball said. “The true representation is what we saw [Monday] night.”
