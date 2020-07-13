Vermont’s primary election date is still four weeks away, Aug. 11, but already many of the state’s town clerks are seemingly busier than ever with election work.
Because of the coronavirus, Vermont this year has made a concerted push to move voters to mailed ballots for the primary and general election in November and already clerk’s are seeing the fruits of that effort.
Clerk’s in the Northeast Kingdom report requests for the mailed absentee ballots in some cases exceed total turnout for an average primary in past years and they have been busy stuffing envelopes ever since voters started receiving postcards with instructions on how to request a mailed ballot.
“It’s crazy,” said St. Johnsbury Town Clerk Stacy Jewell. “I had no idea how big the response was going to be.”
Jewell said her office has already fielded 626 requests for mailed absentee ballots and more are rolling in every day. The state sent postcards out to Vermont residents alphabetically by town, so St. Johnsbury’s postcards only landed a little over a week ago.
Jewell said that during a typical primary less than 1,000 people in St. Johnsbury participate in the vote, sometimes as low as 400 voters, so the requests so far have already exceeded a typical primary.
As a result Jewell and Assistant Town Clerk Diane Perkins have been working for several days straight to prepare the ballots. No small task since each voter gets a bundle with ballots for the Republican, Democratic and Progressive primary plus the related return envelopes.
“It’s all day long. It takes all day long to do this,” said Jewell, noting it would be simpler if the office staff also didn’t serve as the Town Treasurer and have water bills and other duties as well.
“I can’t even imagine a place with 10,000 or 20,000 people on their checklist, with multiple districts,” said Jewell thinking of Burlington and some surrounding communities.
During a press conference on Monday Secretary of State Jim Condos said as of Monday morning 74,907 voters had requested an early ballot across the state. That compares to 3,560 as of this date in 2018 and 7,966 that participated via early ballot during the 2016 presidential primary election.
“Total turnout for 2016 was around 120,000 so the number of requests we have this year so far is significant,” said Condos.
That uptick in requests is being felt in Lyndon. Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer has been processing ballot requests for a couple weeks now.
“Oh my gosh, we are now finally getting on top of it again,” said Dwyer. “As of Friday we were just drowning and I worked all weekend.”
Both Dwyer and Jewell said besides the filled out request cards, they have received a slew of undeliverable postcards returned by the post office. The Secretary of State’s office has issued guidance on what to do with the cards. Dwyer and Jewell said they have tried to resolve some of the address issues on the cards, but in the event it can’t get sorted out the voters associated with the undeliverable postcards could be added to the challenged list of voters, which would mean they would have to verify their address before receiving a ballot and may end up being purged from the voter checklist.
Will Senning, Director of Elections and Campaign Finance at the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, has been working closely with town clerks from across the state, providing guidance on the election process and said the undelivered postcards will end up having a desired result.
“I have been pleasantly surprised,” said Senning of the number of responses clerks and the state has received to update addresses and clean up the voter checklists .
While the bulk of the work has been to get the ballot into the hands of the voter, Newport City Clerk Jim Johnson was wondering Monday what the guidelines would be for counting them all. In past years clerks have had to wait until the day before an election before they could start feeding them into a machine tabulator.
“I hope they put out a directive,” said Johnson Monday.
Condos said during his press conference that clerks will soon be given guidance and will be able to feed the ballots into the machines much sooner. This will speed the process of getting results on or soon after Primary day. That would only be for towns that have tabulators, which account for 111 towns and 80 percent of the total electorate in the state. The other 135 towns won’t be able to begin their hand count until polls close on the night of the primary.
The goal of mailing ballots is to ensure every Vermonter has access to the vote without endangering the health of the voter, town clerks and poll workers.
While the focus has been on mailed ballots, towns are still expected to provide physical voting locations where voters can cast a ballot on the traditional primary and general election days. To help clerks the states have provided resources in the form of masks, gloves, sanitizer and more to help them stock up in preparation for the in-person voting.
“Our town clerks are some of our hardest working municipal officials that we have,” said Condos. “Our town clerk’s work really hard all across the state every day. … [They] deserve a huge thanks from all of us.”
Sure to please local clerks as much as the thanks will be the fact that for the general election, the state will utilize an outside firm to handle the mailing of the November ballots.
Condos said anyone who wants to vote in the primary and has not received a postcard or has questions about the process should contact their town clerk or visit mvp.vermont.gov, an online portal where voters can check their registration and ballot status, find details about the polling location and local election officials and other voting related tasks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.