Two current Republican legislators are now competing against each other, due to re-districting, for a spot in the general election as Essex-Caledonia representative.
Terri Williams, of Granby, and John Kascenska, of Burke are each looking to advance past the Primary election and retain a presence in the Vermont Statehouse.
Voters from Burke, Bloomfield, Brunswick, East Haven, Ferdinand, Granby, Guildhall, Lunenburg, Maidstone and Victory that select a Republican ballot can vote between the two candidates in the Aug. 9 Primary. Some votes have already been cast from voters that requested a ballot through the mail.
Terri Williams is seeking her second term as a legislator. For 10-plus years, she owned and operated Barnie’s Market in Concord, and also held several managerial positions in the area after that. For a short period, Williams served as Granby’s interim town clerk and treasurer and as a Concord auditor and select board member. She was a member of the local board of directors that included Lyndon Institute, Fairbanks Federal Credit Union and Northern Counties Home Health and currently sits on the boards of NVDA and Rural Edge.
She has lived in North Concord and Granby for the majority of her life and graduated from Concord High School, which included two years at the St. Johnsbury Academy Vocational Academy. Williams also spent a year at New Hampshire College majoring in business and says in her younger years she was a coach, athletic director and 4-H leader.
“I feel I have been and can continue to be a strong voice for the people of the Northeast Kingdom,” Williams said. “I have lived amongst you most of my life and there is no place like Vermont and the NEK. This is and always will be my home.”
Williams has been busy this summer, including attending the Veteran’s Summit at NVU-Lyndon where she is working on organizing a Town Hall event to bring resources and services to veterans.
“I am not much of a campaigner, I am more of a doer,” Williams said. “If the veterans can’t come to me, I will go to them. My goal is to make sure they know what’s out there that may help them. They were there for us and we must be there for them.”
She also participated in Vermont’s Forest Industry Summit in Burke last month in an effort to understand and support all aspects of the forest industry and met with Kingdom Trails representatives to learn and hear about its trail system and growing success. She has brainstormed with local hunters and trappers to preserve their, and her, way of life, attended a Bingo night that raised money for the Senior Center in Gilman and took part in a pontoon boat ride on the Connecticut River guided by Fairlee Marine to learn benefits, economic opportunities and needs of the river.
Williams plans to attend upcoming events in Maidstone, Concord, and Lunenburg.
Due to redistricting, if elected, Williams would lose Concord and Kirby from the towns she has represented in the past and replace them with Burke, East Haven, Bloomfield and Ferdinand.
Williams says she has great respect for her opponent, Kascenska, and would support him if he were to win but is confident that she is the best candidate for the role. She said that she knows, grew up with, and shares the same concerns as the people she would represent; but also wants to meet and hear from all of the residents she has yet to interact with.
“I want to hear from them and understand their concerns. I am here to help — let me try to do just that,” Williams said.
Kascenska is a Lyndon State College graduate and has worked in higher education for 32 years. He has also received degrees in Recreation from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University and in Forestry from North Carolina State University.
He has been very active during his time in the NEK since he moved here in 1992. Kascenska has served as President of the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce and President and Treasurer of Lyndon Rescue. He is currently a trustee of the Burke Mountain Club and Corporator and Trustee of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Kascenska has twice been elected Justice of the Peace and current representative for Caledonia 4 District.
Kascenska believes that his experience in leadership roles and as a local outdoor business owner, community involvement and ability to collaborate with legislative colleagues sets him apart from the field. He is seeking a return to the Statehouse to build off the progress he has already contributed to.
“While much was accomplished this last legislative session, there is more work to be done in relation to supporting business and workforce development; keeping in mind the needs of each of the towns in the newly formed district,” he said.
If re-elected, Kascenska’s top three priorities will include access to quality affordable childcare, continued support for small business owners and improving existing infrastructure of roads, bridges and access to broadband across the district and entire NEK.
“Quality affordable childcare is both a social and economic development issue,” Kescenska said. “While there has been some movement forward, more needs to be done.”
Kascenska has already contributed to supporting small businesses. The workforce development bill that he worked on helped provide financial support programs to address healthcare shortages, training experiences for employees and provisions of forgivable loans due to impacts from COVID-19.
Improving NEK roads and bridges for safer travel and access to high-speed internet for county residents is his third point of emphasis.
Additional important topics include healthcare, the environment, support for Vermont State Colleges and affordable housing. Also, as a member of the VT National Guard & Veterans Affairs Caucus and having a son serving as a U.S. Army Captain, Kascenska says issues affecting current and past members of the military are also important to him.
With the new redistricting, Kascenska says educating voters about the changes has been one of his primary goals during his campaigning efforts. He has been traveling and meeting community members in each of the towns by attending as many events and meetings as possible.
“Representative Williams and I know that the Republicans will be losing representation regardless of who comes out on top, but I am resolute that we will do our best to maintain a strong voice in the Statehouse on behalf of the towns we represent,” he said.
Both Williams and Kascenska will continue their campaign efforts leading up to the Aug. 9 Primary. All voters within the 10 towns of the newly structured Essex-Caledonia district that select a Republican ballot can cast their vote.
