A longtime term-holder is being challenged by a candidate new to the scene in the Orleans 4 representative republican primary.
Vicki Strong, of Albany, will look to retain her position and fend off newcomer John Courchaine, of Craftsbury.
Voters from Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro that select a Republican ballot can vote between the two candidates in the Aug. 9 Primary. Some votes have already been cast from voters that requested a ballot through the mail.
Courchaine, who attended Craftsbury Academy, is basing his campaign around three issues of concern; inflation, preservation of people’s rights and corruption.
He describes himself as a “true patriotic republican,” and one of the reasons he is seeking the Orleans 4 representative position is to change things up in local politics and provide a fresh voice to the district.
“I have seen for far too long, career politicians who don’t care about anyone and supply only empty promises,” Courchaine said. “Unlike career politicians, I promise nothing except trying my best as I refuse to make empty promises.”
Courchaine is holding a focus on the recent economic inflation as well as “the disaster that is green energy.” He believes that if solar power continues to be encouraged and used more frequently, that it will lead to grid failure and that solar panels that go obsolete will eventually just find their way into landfills.
“Not to mention, wind turbines destroying land, killing animals and using upwards of 700 gallons of oil,” he added.
Courchaine is looking to use his platform to represent and stick up for people within the district that feel their issues and concerns have not been properly heard or advocated for in the past.
“I hear a lot of people say that they hate all politicians and feel the government doesn’t care about them. I understand them, as the few politicians out there that do care are highly outnumbered. I fully intend to do as much as I can to be a politician that helps the people anyway I can.”
Courchaine has been attempting to get more involved with the community and the towns that he hopes to represent, as he is currently looking to donate one of his days off from work to volunteering.
“I feel it is very important to try and help the community any way I can. A huge thing for me is doing what you can for the community, your neighbors and your state. Whether it be listening to issues or offering a helping hand in time of need, I’ll try my best to be there for [everyone in the district].”
Political corruption is another matter that Courchaine feels strongly about putting an end to.
If elected, one of his goals is to get an amendment to the Vermont Constitution which would read that the state cannot conflict with the federal constitution, Nuremberg Code or the Bill of Rights in anyway and upon it passing all laws, bills and mandates that conflict would become null and voided. Also, anyone that may have helped in the passing of such laws would be found guilty of treason and prosecuted, regardless if the passing in conflict was past or present.
“I stand for America first and fully intend to drain the swamp and end the Democrat and RINO corruption that is leading us closer to communism,” Courchaine said. “I will never stop running for offices until I’m elected or the corruption ends.”
Standing in Courchaine’s way is political veteran Vicki Strong, who has held a representative position since 2010.
Strong has served the Orleans-Caledonia district, which represented Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock.
“It has been a privilege to serve the seven towns I have represented for the past 12 years and I will continue to work hard for the new smaller district,” she said.
Strong’s Vermont roots began when she was 18, as she attended “The Grassroots Project” in Craftsbury which is now known as Sterling College. While learning about forestry, agriculture and conservation, she developed a love of small town life and nature as well as gained a strong appreciation for those who “live off the land.”
This impact would eventually lead to a career in the Legislature, where Strong has worked to tackle the issues that farmers and the forest industry face.
Alongside her husband of 45 years, Nathan, and their three children, the Strongs have had several businesses, ministered in church work and spent the past 30 years pastoring the local church in Albany.
Serving the community is something Strong takes great pride in. Her middle son, Jesse, tragically lost his life while serving as a Marine, just five months after his reserve unit was called upon to serve in Iraq in the fall of 2004.
“In spite of our grief, our family has been proud of Jesse’s service and sacrifice for freedom, and it has showed us in a deeper way, what the personal cost of freedom has been for every generation,” Strong said. “Because of my son’s courage and desire to serve his country, I have felt inspired to honor his sacrifice by serving in our state legislature.”
With six previous terms solidifying her resume, Strong prides herself in being a voice of courage and common sense for the communities she represents.
Her top three concerns moving forward are the growing tax burden Vermonters face while trying to pay their bills, the regulations that more and more businesses face every day and the future of farming in Vermont. Furthermore, the escalating loss of dairy farms, how farms will transition into new types of farming and how farms and forests will be maintained will be ongoing issues that Strong looks to solve.
“The agricultural and forest economies are the back bone of our state and they add so much to our economic viability and to the health of our air, water and soils,” she said.
If re-elected, Strong pledges to continue to be a voice of balance in the State House and work to create a more affordable way of life for Vermonters that have been struggling with increasing gas and food prices and making ends meet.
“If elected, I will continue to work hard for my constituents,” Strong said. “This is a critical time in our state and our country to make all of our futures more hopeful and secure.”
Courchaine and Strong have just under three weeks until the Aug. 9 Primary which will decide who will be moving on to the election in November. All voters within the four towns of the newly structured Orleans 4 district that select a Republican ballot can cast their vote.
