Northeast Kingdom voters don’t have many local races to decide in next month’s Primary election, but for Caledonia County voters, there is a decision to make in the role of sheriff.
Two current law enforcement officers, who are both members of the Republican party, are seeking the post.
Steven Hartwell, of Lyndon, and James Hemond, of Waterford, are vying for a spot in the general election in November. One will advance after voting ends on Primary election day, Aug. 9. Votes are already being cast in the race as some voters have requested a ballot through the mail.
Hartwell, born and raised in Caledonia and Essex counties, is a 1990 Lyndon Institute graduate. He currently resides in Lyndon with his wife of 27 years, Erin, and their youngest daughter Kayleigh.
After high school, he embarked on a career in the food service industry, first as a sous chef and then as a chef. In 2007, he was elected as East Haven’s town constable, which allowed him the opportunity to attend the Vermont Police Academy. That same year, he was hired as a part-time deputy by former Caledonia County Sheriff Mike Bergeron; he was named as the first full-time employee of the department in 2008.
Hartwell stayed until 2013, when he began working part-time for the St. Johnsbury Police Department.
“I left the Sheriff’s Department because I was not happy about the direction the department was going under the new leadership,” he said.
Dean Shatney became sheriff in 2011, following Bergeron’s decision to retire, and has been re-elected twice. He decided to not seek re-election this fall.
With St. J police, Hartwell has served as a parking enforcement officer, patrol officer, and narcotics investigator; he was promoted to the rank of corporal rank in February 2020. In 2015 and 2016 he was named officer of the year.
Now running for Caledonia County Sheriff, Hartwell says his goals and beliefs will represent everything he has stood for throughout his career in law enforcement.
“My focus from the beginning of my career has been impaired driving enforcement, and I plan to continue to make safety on our roadways one of my top priorities,” he said.
Affordable, full-service law enforcement is another point of emphasis.
“I will ensure my deputies are properly trained to answer calls for service and not just provide speed enforcement while on duty,” Hartwell said.
He also plans to apply for state and federal grant money to be used for highway safety and impaired driving; and wants to have the department return to investigating animal cruelty claims.
“I feel I am the best person to serve as sheriff. No other candidate will work harder to ensure that the sheriff’s office returns to being part of the solution in our county instead of part of the problem,” Hartwell said.
Hemond is a lifelong Waterford resident and attended Waterford Elementary and St. Johnsbury Academy, as did his wife, Jennifer. He completed the part-time certification training at the Vermont Police Academy in 2002 and graduated from the full-time academy in 2007. The Hemonds have two daughters at Waterford Elementary, 12-year-old Paige and 8-year-old Mia. He has also served as a CCSD school board member and a Northeast East Kingdom Human Services board member.
Hemond began his career in law enforcement in 2002 as an officer for St. J PD. Two years later, Bergeron hired him as a full-time deputy for the sheriff’s department, where he served until 2006. Hemond then spent six years at the Lyndonville Police Department before returning to the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department in 2012.
Upon his return, Hemond served as a state transport officer, then climbed from sergeant to lieutenant and into his current position as captain. In his 20 years in law enforcement, 15 have been as a full-time certified officer.
“I saw law enforcement as an exciting, interesting career that gives me the opportunity to serve the community that I grew up in, live in and raise my family. I enjoy the relationships I’ve developed over the years with residents, families, businesses and numerous law enforcement agencies keeping me dedicated to my occupation,” he said.
Hemond was named the sheriff’s department deputy of the year in 2005.
Hemond said he is building his campaign off of the hard work he has demonstrated as well as the respect and trust he has earned from the community and department.
He plans to seek out revenue through contracts for service and grants for added patrols such as motor vehicle enforcement, occupant safety, and impaired driving initiatives. Hemond also looks to rebuild the sheriff’s department by adding more staff.
“The department is at the lowest level of certified officers ever,” he said, “I would aggressively recruit qualified individuals to serve as deputies.”
Community involvement is another focal point. He said he will provide businesses and courts police services, assist town governments, and will always be available and approachable. He said he also will propose and administer budgets that support the department without overburdening the taxpayers.
“I have the training and experience to perform all law enforcement, business management and supervisory roles,” Hemond said. As well as “promote positive public relations and work hard to ensure the public’s safety and security.”
One current issue on both candidates’ minds is the lack of staffing within the department. Last year the sheriff’s department ended a security contract with Northeastern Regional Hospital that provided a deputy for 24/7 service. After a decades-long relationship with the Caledonia County Fair, the sheriff’s department did not provide security last year nor will the department be there this year.
The department’s security role at the local county fair is a tradition both candidates want to bring back if given the chance to serve as sheriff.
All voters in the 17 Caledonia County towns who select a Republican ballot will make a choice for county sheriff. A voter need not be a registered Republican to select the Republican ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.