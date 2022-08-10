Primary Wins And Losses: Some Success For Local Candidates Seeking Statewide Office

Unofficial election results in the Vermont Primary contest show one of two Northeast Kingdom candidates for the statewide office of lieutenant governor advancing to the general election in November.
Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon, beat Gregory Thayer, of Rutland on the Republican ballot by 2,481 votes. Benning will now face David Zuckerman, who won in a close contest over Danville’s Kitty Toll on the Democratic ballot.
The unofficial results provided by the Vermont Secretary of State’s office note Toll received 37,825 votes to 42,501 votes for Zuckerman. Two other candidates in the race finished in a distant third and fourth place.
In two other state-wide races - Attorney General and Secretary of State - local people competed, one successfully and the other unsuccessfully.
For Secretary of State, the tally is tight, but results indicate that Sarah Copeland Hanzas, of Bradford, won on the Democratic ballot, beating Chris Winters by nearly 2,000 votes.
For Attorney General, Cabot’s Rory Thibault lost to Charity Clark 58,505 to 28,348.
Local Representative Races
There were three Northeast Kingdom legislative district that had Primary contests; all were on the Republican ballot.
In the Essex-Caledonia district, Terri Williams, of Granby, beat John Kascenska, of Burke, 205 to 137, according to the unofficial results. The towns in the Essex-Caledonia district are Burke, Bloomfield, Brunswick, East Haven, Ferdinand, Granby, Guildhall, Lunenburg, Maidstone and Victory.
In the Essex-Orleans district, which includes the towns of Averill, Avery’s, Brighton, Canaan, Lemington, Lewis, Norton, Warner’s, Warren’s, Charleston, Holland and Morgan, voters with the Republican ballot chose incumbent Rep. Larry Labor, of Morgan, over Erin Testut, of Brighton, by a tally of 310 to 67.
In the Orleans 4 district, incumbent Rep. Vicki Strong prevailed over John Courchaine, of Craftsbury, 202 to 29. The towns making up the district are Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro.
There is also a Primary contest at the county level. Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney is not seeking re-election, and two Republican candidates are on the Primary ballot vying to follow Shatney: Steven Hartwell Jr., of Lyndon, and James Hemond, of Waterford.
County Races
For Caledonia County Sheriff, James Hemond beat Steven Hartwell Jr. 1,123 to 547. Hemond was top vote-getter in 12 of the 17 Caledonia County towns, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results.
For high bailiff in Caledonia County, the results are close with Robert Gerrish edging Brandon Thrailkill by only 31 votes.
