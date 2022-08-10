Primary Wins And Losses: Some Success For Local Candidates Seeking Statewide Office

Sen. Joe Benning beat Gregory Thayer in the Vermont Primary contest for the lieutenant governor post. (Contributed Photo)

Unofficial election results in the Vermont Primary contest show one of two Northeast Kingdom candidates for the statewide office of lieutenant governor advancing to the general election in November.

Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon, beat Gregory Thayer, of Rutland on the Republican ballot by 2,481 votes. Benning will now face David Zuckerman, who won in a close contest over Danville’s Kitty Toll on the Democratic ballot.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments