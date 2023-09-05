Prison Nears For Local Contractor Charged With Stealing From Customer

Jaime Deforge

A local contractor charged with multiple felony counts accusing him of taking tens of thousands of dollars in upfront payments from customers across New Hampshire and not doing or completing the jobs or buying the needed materials is headed for a stint in prison after pleading guilty in two of the cases.

On Aug. 25, Jaime Deforge, 44, who runs Twin State Mobile Home Repair and Remodeling out of his home in Dalton, filed a notice of intent to plead guilty to a Class A felony count each of theft by unauthorized taking and theft by deception involving a customer from Plymouth.

