Prison Nears For Local Contractor Charged With Stealing From Customer

A local contractor charged with multiple felony counts accusing him of taking tens of thousands of dollars in upfront payments from customers across New Hampshire and not doing or completing the jobs or buying the needed materials is headed for a stint in prison after pleading guilty in two of the cases.
On Aug. 25, Jaime Deforge, 44, who runs Twin State Mobile Home Repair and Remodeling out of his home in Dalton, filed a notice of intent to plead guilty to a Class A felony count each of theft by unauthorized taking and theft by deception involving a customer from Plymouth.
According to court documents, the capped plea carries a proposed New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 2 to 4 years.
Deforge, who is represented by the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Sept. 20 at Grafton Superior Court.
Court records also reflect that Deforge has pleaded guilty to a Class A felony count each of theft by unauthorized taking and theft by misapplication involving a customer from Littleton, with the plea and sentencing also scheduled for Sept. 20.
Both cases stem from 2021, when Deforge entered into contracts with the Littleton customer to build a deck and steps and with the Plymouth customer to install a roof, but did not buy the materials and instead used the money for other purposes.
Still pending are another felony theft case involving a customer from Northwood and four misdemeanor cases at Coos Superior Court that allege Deforge, through 2021 and 2023, purposely violated a prior injunction by the state, which in February 2021 prohibited him from accepting pre-payments from customers.
All cases are being prosecuted by the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, which in 2020 brought a civil enforcement action against Deforge for his theft of $31,000 in pre-payments for the construction of a wheelchair ramp.
State prosecutors said Deforge later told them that he used the money not for the ramp, but for personal expenses and other jobs.
Deforge settled the NHAG case with the agreement, beginning in February 2021, that he would pay full restitution to the victim and no longer accept pre-payments from customers.
A final pre-trial conference in a separate October 2022 case, in which Deforge is charged with a Class B felony count each of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, is scheduled for Oct. 11 at Coos Superior Court.
Deforge is accused of trying to run a driver who had passed him off the road and following the driver to his home in Jefferson, where Deforge waved a gun at him.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.