Prison Officials See Encouraging Signs With Outbreak

The Vermont Department of Corrections reported Wednesday that the latest round of facility-wide testing returned all negative results for both staff and inmates at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
The COVID-19 testing was conducted Monday. This is the first time all tests have returned negative since the outbreak began in late February.
“These are the results our team has been tirelessly working toward since February. It’s been a heavy lift for acting Superintendent Scott Martin and the NSCF staff, the Rapid Response Team, the Vermont Department of Health, VitalCore and our other medical partners, North Country Hospital, and our incarcerated population,” said Commissioner Jim Baker. “We will continue to test the facility and monitor the situation closely, we aren’t in the clear yet, but today is encouraging.”
Over 200 people, including 179 inmates and nearly two dozen staff members, were infected in the 5-week outbreak. There are two inmates and three staff that are considered to still be positive, current cases associated with the outbreak at the facility. 177 inmates and all but the three staff have been medically cleared to leave isolation, which means they are no longer considered COVID-positive or exhibiting symptoms of the virus, say DOC officials.
Staff and incarcerated individuals at NSCF will be tested again today, April 1, with two more rounds of testing scheduled to confirm no new cases crop up in the facility.
The outbreak began after one staff member and 21 incarcerated individuals were found to have COVID in testing conducted on Feb. 23. In subsequent rounds of testing, conducted every few days, the hundreds more were identified, with 108 positives announced on March 2, and additional cases, ranging from 3 to 19 every few days since.
State officials utilized numerous rounds of facility-wide testing to identify positive cases and contact trace potential people exposed to the virus to cohort and isolate inmates deemed likely exposures from those determined to have little exposure risk.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith, whose agency oversees DOC, said the virus potentially was introduced to the facility from the outside via an infected staff member. Prisoners are typically tested and quarantined upon intake before being introduced to the existing general population.
The Newport outbreak was the largest at an in-state prison facility since the pandemic began. Smith reported last week that only one inmate required hospitalization and he was in stable condition with good blood oxygen saturation and no fever. According to DOC’s COVID dashboard, there was one current inmate hospitalization related to COVID as of Wednesday afternoon.
There are no other inmates in Vermont’s prison system besides the 2 remaining cases at Newport with a current COVID infection. There are, however, several staff members around the state with active infections including 2 at Northeast Correction Complex in St. Johnsbury, 1 at Northwest State Correctional Facility, 1 at Newport Probation & Parole offices, and 2 at Rutland Probation & Parole offices.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.