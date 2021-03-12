PRISON OUTBREAK: Judge Denies COVID Release For Inmates At Northern State Correctional Facility

A group of inmates at Northern State Correctional Facility petitioned the court this week for release due to fears of the massive COVID-19 outbreak at the Newport prison.
On Friday, the court denied that request.
“Regardless of how rampant the virus is, defendants have not connected COVID-19 to the statutory factors regarding the risk of flight or risk to the public that the court must consider when making a determination as to conditions of release,” wrote Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Rainville in his decision issued Friday afternoon. “While the court recognizes risk factors relevant to the inmates’ situation, the court denies the petition of each defendant included in this motion as it pertains to COVID-19, finding that the court lacks authority to grant the request for relief under the bail statute relied on by the defendants.”
The petition was brought on behalf of eight inmates who are being held at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in pre-trial detention based on their inability to meet conditions of release, post bail or provide the court with an approved custodian willing to supervise their release.
The inmates are identified in court documents as Anthony Celano, David Glodgett, Michael Hale, Spencer Lucas, Conrad Labor, David Wambolt, Joshua Waterman and Ezekial Wing. All eight inmates tested negative for COVID-19 as of March 4. The petitions sought immediate release of the inmates from detention based upon fears that the virus will sicken Vermont’s prison population.
The petition for release was opposed by Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett who argued that the DOC has taken numerous steps to protect prisoners, including collaborating with the Vermont Prisoner’s Rights Office.
“As of the day of this hearing, no inmates in the Northern State Correctional Facility are presently exhibiting a fever, and none require either IV treatment or supplemental oxygen,” wrote Judge Rainville in his decision. “No inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility has required admission to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.”
There are 340 inmates at NSCF. 136 of them have contracted the virus since the outbreak began in February.
“That computes to 39.7 percent of the inmate population in Newport,” wrote the judge.
The DOC has begun vaccinating some of the 1,250 inmates in the Vermont prison system based on guidelines for the general public set by the Vermont Department of Health including anyone 65 and over.
“Shortly, those aged 55 or older who are identified as being high-risk will be vaccinated,” wrote the judge.
According to court documents, 500 DOC staff members were vaccinated for Coronavirus earlier this week.
