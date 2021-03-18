Prison Outbreak: Testing Reveals 12 New Positive Coronavirus Cases

Officials dealt with a hostage-taking Tuesday at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City. (File Photo)

NEWPORT – The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) is reporting that 10 more inmates and two staff members at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were detected in testing conducted on March 15.

As of Wednesday, a total of 175 inmates and 19 staff members have tested positive at NSCF since the outbreak was first reported on Feb. 23. There are currently 40 positive inmate cases and 6 positive staff cases at the facility.

The rest have been medically cleared to leave isolation which means they are no longer considered COVID-positive or exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

The entire facility is being tested again today.

