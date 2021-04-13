Prison Outbreak Winding Down, Limited Disruptions From J&J Pause

State officials are optimistic that the COVID-19 outbreak at the Newport prison is winding down as the latest round of tests returned no new cases.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced the favorable results Tuesday during the state’s coronavirus media briefing.
“Testing results came back over the weekend and reported that the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport has no inmate cases of COVID-19,” said Smith. “With those that have been medically cleared and this new round of testing results, that means that this correctional facility is now clear of the virus among inmates there.”
The latest tests were conducted on April 8 and results returned April 10. This was the second consecutive round of facility-wide testing that returned no cases among inmates, with the prior round being conducted on March 29.
The prison has been returned to a modified lockdown, which has been the Department of Correction’s default operational status during the pandemic.
During the course of the outbreak, one inmate was hospitalized as a precaution. Smith said that the inmate’s infection had also cleared and he had been returned to the facility.
Rachel Feldman, DOC Public Information Officer, said two more rounds of facility-wide testing are already planned for Northern State with the next round on April 15 and the subsequent to be scheduled depending on the results from April 15. DOC has been conducting routine surveillance testing on all its facilities and staff throughout the pandemic.
The outbreak, the largest among the state’s correctional facilities and one of the largest overall for the state, infected 179 inmates and about two dozen staff members since it was first detected at the end of February.
“We’ve learned a lot through this,” Smith said of the prison outbreak. “The aspect of moving people, to cohort people, that either are infected or have been exposed, and those that haven’t proved that as wide of an outbreak was in that facility, it did stop that facility from even spreading even further.”
“The other thing they did which was very good and very knowledgeable in terms of getting good information was the ability to test on almost an every other day basis, in terms of what was going on in that facility and having good information on who was positive, who was not positive, and being able to react to that,” said Smith. He expects DOC will further refine its cohorting measures and further isolate groups from using shared resources within a prison facility.
“In every sort of situation, in every case we are learning things,” said Smith. “It reinforced what we were doing but it also gave us a little bit of a nugget to help us in the future as well.”
Impact Of Johnson & Johnson Pause On NEK
While state officials responded and reacted to the national news that CDC was calling for a pause to the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to reports of a potential rare blood clotting issue, NEK health officials indicated it would not have an immediate impact on operations.
Laural Ruggles, vice-president of Marketing and Community Health Improvement at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, said the pause will not have a dramatic impact on their local vaccination efforts in conjunction with Northern Counties Health Care as the partnership has predominantly been administering the Moderna vaccine. Ruggles said that the hospital had received an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to administer to in-patients and Emergency Department patients but that will pause for the time being.
Amy Kimball, RN, Infection Preventionist at North Country Hospital, also indicated their clinics only give the Moderna vaccine so the J&J pause will not affect operations in Newport.
Dr. Michael Rousse, Chief Medical Officer at NVRH, sent an announcement to all medical staff affiliated with the hospital since the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been received by locals at some clinics held in the region and others may be scheduled to receive it at future appointments if and when the pause is lifted.
“It is important to pass along the message to patients that this is an extremely rare event, 6 cases in nearly 7 million vaccine dose administrations,” said Rousse. “It shows just how carefully the adverse events are being monitored and the extreme caution the Federal Agencies involved are taking. This suspension is being done out of an abundance of caution. We will learn more as the week progresses.”
This was the message largely given by state officials like Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine Tuesday following the CDC and FDA’s announcement of the pause.
NEK Cases
Ruggles, Rousse and Wendy Franklin, Director of Communications at NCH, all expressed concern about the continued elevated level of positive cases that are being detected in the NEK. While the 7-day average has dropped from all-time highs over the last several days, the NEK is still adding cases more rapidly than during the fall and winter surge.
The NEK total is now at 2,181 cases. In the last 5 days, 44 cases have been detected in Caledonia County, 68 in Orleans County and 12 in Essex County.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” said Rousse on Monday. “We have had 165 positive cases through the NVRH testing trailer in the last 14 days. Our biggest concern is with the variants. The UK variant is now the main strain found in the US. The virus and the variant are being spread between unvaccinated people. It is really a race between the vaccine and the variants right now. It will help that this week those 30 and older can be vaccinated and next week anyone over 16 – because many of the positive cases are among younger people. On the positive side, we are seeing less serious illness and death from COVID-19 in the state and the US.”
“While everyone is really happy to see the Governor’s plan to reopen the state by July 4th – he included some caveats that seem to be getting less attention,” added Ruggles. “His plan assumes that by June 1, 60 – 70% of Vermonters will have at least their first dose of the vaccine. Right now the state is at about 46%, Caledonia County at 41% and Essex County at 36%. Our message – get the vaccine and continue to practice safe habits like wearing your mask and keeping your distance in public places.”
During the media briefing on Tuesday state officials said they were still optimistic the vaccination gates would be met as projected, barring a significant duration to the Johnson & Johnson pause.
