(AP) The Vermont Department of Corrections is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 among staff and inmates.
The department reported Thursday that four inmates at the Northwest State Correction Facility in St. Albans tested positive, along with three staff members at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, one staff member at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury and one staff member at the St. Albans Probation and Parole office.
The three facilities are on full lockdown as is the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
In total 58 staff members and 251 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.
