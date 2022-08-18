Private Buyer Makes Offer On Waumbek

“Time-wise, I don’t think there was anything we could do,” Meehan said.
No matter the buyer, it appears unlikely that the property will remain a golf course.
The golf carts were sold on Aug. 5 and the ownership has ceased all lawn mowing activities, according to board member Terri Larcomb, who spoke with the course owner’s daughter.
The property owners could not be reached for comment.
The Waumbek Golf Club is billed as New Hampshire’s oldest 18-hole golf course.
The original nine-hole course was designed and opened by Scottish golf professional Willie Norton in 1895 and was expanded to 18 holes by America’s first homegrown golf professional, Arthur Fenn, in 1898.
Measuring 6,128 yards from the blue tees, the course was located alongside the 500-room Grand Waumbek Hotel which burned down in 1928.
Nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains Presidential Range, it was taken over by Tom Friel and his family in the late 1990s.
In April, Friel’s daughter announced that the course would not open because Tom was sick (and is reportedly in hospice), the course manager had stepped down, and staff positions could not be filled due to a labor shortage.
The property was listed for sale after months of speculation.
