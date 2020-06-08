Private Company To Collect Trash, Recycling, In Kirby

KIRBY — A group of residents over the past few days expressed concern to town officials, including the select board and town clerk, over a decision to close the town’s transfer station at the Kirby Town Hall permanently.
That decision was announced via email on Friday, in an email that began KIRBY TRANSFER STATION CLOSURE, stating that the service would cease permanently as of Saturday, June 13.
Residents were notified that after this weekend, they may use the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District’s location at 224 Church St. in Lyndonville (the town is a member of the regional waste district) or use the transfer station for the Town of Concord at 110 Brook Rd.
Over the weekend, a number of Kirby residents chimed in, expressing concern and some frustration at the decision, and questioning the ability of residents to weigh in on the closure of the transfer station.
By Saturday afternoon, Town Clerk Wanda Grant sent out an email updating people that a private company had reversed its earlier decision not to offer pay-by-bag collection at the town hall/transfer station, and now has said they will provide that service on Saturdays after all.
Grant wrote that the owner of E Z Trash “showed up at the Kirby Transfer Station” and discussed the issue with Selectman John Morse.
“After telling Selectperson Keith Isham he was not interested in bringing his truck up to collect trash on Saturdays, he has changed his mind and is now willing to have a truck available to collect household trash and recyclables,” Grant wrote. “So starting June 20th, the E Z Trash truck will be at the Town Hall location and will be collecting trash and recyclables.”
The email Grant sent on the town’s behalf updating the situation also noted that the board decided to close the transfer station “due to the decrease in people using the Transfer Station” which led to a deficit for the community, as well as difficulty keeping an employee on to handle the part-time position.
“The Selectboard have discussed this situation at their last 2-3 meetings,” wrote Grant. “At their meeting Monday night (June 1), the Selectboard decided to close the Kirby Transfer Station and Selectperson Keith Isham informed the rest of the Board that E Z Trash owner would not bring a truck to the Kirby Town Hall site to collect trash and recyclables.”
At the meeting, the board discussed trying to find a different company to provide the service.
After no one could initially be located, the decision to close the transfer station was made.
But now, E Z Trash will cover the transfer station beginning a week from Saturday, Grant’s email noted.
On Saturday, Isham, the select board chairman, wrote in an email that the board has been discussing the transfer station issue and concerns over its costs not making sense for the small town for the past few months, with little citizen input.
He wrote that the “Select Board meets first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. Seldom do we have more than 2-3 visitors. Transfer station has been on the agenda for around 5 months. Sorry for any inconvenience, but as a business perspective, the transfer station is operating at a significant loss to all taxpayers.”
“This decision was not made at one meeting,” wrote Isham.
One town resident who sent emails over the weekend questioning the step was Melanie Finn, along with her husband, Matt Aeberhard.
In an email on Saturday, they wrote, in part, “From our perspective, the transfer station provides a crucial community service. It’s also our responsibility to collect our own trash, instead of placing the burden on other towns.”
“There are already dumping issues in Kirby,” they wrote.
Finn wrote, “I would be at the transfer station next week with a petition to keep it open, but it will already be closed.”
Mary Etter, a longtime member of the Kirby Planning Commission, wrote to neighbors in the email chain and expressed thanks to the Select Board for their work on the issue, and for “doing what they thought was best to save the town money.”
She emphasized what Isham had stated — that the subject had come up at several public meetings “and there was very little participation.”
“It only takes a minute to put a reminder in our phones and we know that the Selectboard meets the first Monday of every month,” Etter wrote, “Citizenship is a responsibility. In a time when many people are promoting their values for government on social media on a national level, it would be reasonable to think that we could all give a little more time to our local community.”
Etter wrote, “The people who made this decision are our neighbors and they did it using their best judgment and the information they had available. If we want to build a better and stronger community, we need to be proactive and not reactive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.