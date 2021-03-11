Private Effort To Broadcast Town Meeting To Promote Transparency

Through a private effort, Lancaster Town Meeting will be broadcast online.
Conservation Commission member Rob Christie has contracted with Phlume Media to live stream the town’s annual business meeting, scheduled to take place 10 a.m. Saturday at Lancaster Elementary School.
Phlume Media will provide ad-free, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the meeting through its broadcast arm, Granite North Television.
Christie’s goal, he said, is to improve government transparency and accountability.
“I think the town business is important. Every time we can make it easier for someone to participate in the town business, that’s good for everybody,” he said.
Christie, who unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Board of Selectmen, losing to state Rep. Troy Merner 256-179, joins a small-but-growing grass-roots movement to broadcast Lancaster’s municipal government proceedings.
Town officials have largely resisted those efforts, citing cost concerns, he said.
“They just don’t want to do it, and they come up with excuses not to,” he said. That prompted him to pursue the privately funded broadcast. “I thought, well if we can’t get them to agree to do it, then we will do it as private citizens.”
Lancaster resident Lucy Wyman has been a leading advocate for broadcasting meetings.
Last year she submitted a petition warrant article to raise and appropriate $3,000 for the purpose of video recording and streaming the twice-monthly Board of Selectmen. The warrant article was not recommended by the Select Board or the Budget Committee. It was denied, 51-30.
It was the only one of 33 warrant articles to fail.
This year Wyman submitted a similar warrant article, which omits a dollar amount.
If approved, it would simply ask the town “to take such measures as needed to implement video recording and streaming of all public meetings in the Town of Lancaster Subject to the N.H. Right-to-Know Law.”
In the meantime, Christie and Wyman have taken matters into their own hands.
Christie created a private Zoom account, which he uses to broadcast conservation commission meetings. He admits his broadcasts are imperfect, but said they have improved with time.
Meanwhile, Wyman began recording Select Board meetings with her phone. With Christie’s help, she has posted them on Youtube.
“It’s a start,” she said.
Their efforts have gained urgency during COVID-19. The pandemic has impacted the public’s ability to attend in-person meetings, with some choosing not to attend due to virus concerns.
Lancaster is one of the few local communities that has not offered remote meeting access during the pandemic, according to a survey conducted by The Caledonian-Record.
“I’ve been trying for four years to get the Select Board to stream their meetings. And they absolutely refuse. We probably have one of the least accessible venues in the state [the Lancaster Town Hall] and now of course with the virus, there’s added incentive but they still won’t do it,” Wyman said. “It’s been a very frustrating process.”
She said the up-front investment in broadcasting equipment and services was minimal, and would potentially be offset by tax savings.
“Municipalities and school boards who aren’t being watched spend more money. This is something I’ve tried to impress upon the townspeople here. If people were paying closer attention, some of this stuff could be avoided,” she said, adding that after COVID, “We’ll still need transparency, and we’ll still need community, and we still need to be informed about what’s going on with our tax dollars.”
Christie suggested the town could fund municipal meeting broadcasts through its cable television franchise fees.
He hopes the privately-funded Town Meeting video stream will convince local residents of the service’s value.
A handful of others — including Wyman and the Coos County Democratic Committee — have chipped in to cover the cost.
However, Christie said, he didn’t seek out donations, “I was prepared to pay for it myself. I’m not a wealthy man. I live on social security and some meager savings. But it’s important enough for me to do it.”
