Probable Cause Found For Woman In Border Death Of Immigrant

BURLINGTON – There is probable cause for a felony charge against a Danbury, Conn. woman for attempting to transport three illegal immigrants after their unlawful entry into the county turned deadly, according to a federal magistrate in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday.

A veteran U.S. Border Patrol agent testified Maria Constante-Zamora, 31, who is from Ecuador, had improperly tried to assist the illegal immigrants as they entered the country on the night of Feb. 19.

