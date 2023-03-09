Probable Cause Found For Woman In Border Death Of Immigrant

BURLINGTON – There is probable cause for a felony charge against a Danbury, Conn. woman for attempting to transport three illegal immigrants after their unlawful entry into the county turned deadly, according to a federal magistrate in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday.
A veteran U.S. Border Patrol agent testified Maria Constante-Zamora, 31, who is from Ecuador, had improperly tried to assist the illegal immigrants as they entered the country on the night of Feb. 19.
Three illegal immigrants entered the county at Derby, but when confronted by another Border Patrol agent, two fled back toward Canada while the third was going into medical distress. U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Mayfield attempted life-saving efforts, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation and also radioed for an ambulance and more agents.
An ambulance rushed Jose Leos-Cervantes, 45, of Aguascalientes, Mexico, to North Country Hospital in Newport, where he was pronounced dead at about 12:34 a.m. on Feb. 20.
After hearing the testimony of Border Patrol Agent Brian Wilda, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ruled there was enough evidence to charge the defendant. She will remain in federal custody pending the resolution of her criminal case.
Meanwhile Oscar Sota-Acosta, 44, one of the two Mexican men that tried to flee back to Canada, remains in custody as a material witness in the criminal case.
During the hearing, Assistant Federal Defender Steve Barth indicated he thought Sota-Acosta would soon see his name on a federal indictment along with Constante-Zamora.
The car was owned and operated by Manuel Nieves-Chavez of Ecuador, and Constante-Zamora was his front-seat passenger, the Border Patrol has said. They said Nieves-Chavez was without any documentation to be in the United States. Both suspects in the car claimed they were lost.
However, both of them and Sota-Acosta were connected through their cellphone numbers and texts, Wilda testified. Wilda said in court that they were also connected to a man with the code name “Miller,” but it turned out to be Roberto Quintano-Rivas of Quebec.
Barth questioned why Constante-Zamora was charged when her friend Nieves-Chavez, who was driving the car and flashed the headlights to try to connect with the walking illegal immigrants, has not been charged.
Doyle said that sota-Acosta was located 6 or 7 hours after Border Patrol Agents found Leos-Cervantes on the side of the road.
An autopsy by the office of Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner was initially inconclusive, state police said. Investigators will wait for further testing, including toxicology before the cause and manner of death are posted.
There were no signs of trauma, state police said.
The Border Patrol said Nieves-Chavez reported he worked with Constante-Zamora and was in a romantic relationship with her. He said they decided to go to Derby because they were each in relationships with other people and didn’t want anybody to find out, the Border Patrol said. He denied they were in Vermont to pick up anybody.
