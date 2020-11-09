Probate Judge Accused Of Professional Conduct Violations

Judge William Cobb

Caledonia County Probate Judge William W. “Bill” Cobb is being investigated by the Vermont Professional Conduct Board (PCB).

Cobb, who also maintains a private law practice in St. Johnsbury, is the subject of a Petition of Misconduct related to his private practice filed with the PCB on October 29 by Disciplinary Counsel Sarah Katz.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments