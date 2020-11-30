Probate Judge Denies Allegations By State Board

Bill Cobb

St. Johnsbury attorney and part-time judge William W. “Bill” Cobb has formally denied the allegations filed against him by the Vermont Professional Conduct Board (PCB).

Cobb, who holds the elected position of Caledonia County Probate Judge, is the subject of a Petition of Misconduct related to his private law practice filed with the PCB on October 29 by Disciplinary Counsel Sarah Katz.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments