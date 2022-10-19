CALEDONIA COUNTY — A two-person race for the position of county-wide probate judge includes an incumbent who is currently suspended from doing the job.
The contest is between William Cobb, of East Burke, a Democrat, and Annette Lorraine, of Peacham, who is listed as an Independent.
Probate judges must be licensed attorneys to serve. They handle estates, trusts and wills; alterations of birth, death and marriage records; and adoptions and guardianships, among other responsibilities.
Cobb has been the Caledonia County Probate Judge since being elected in 2018 to a four-year term. He has been barred from serving in that capacity since the state Supreme Court issued a notice of suspension in June.
The decision by the justices relies on findings by the Professional Responsibility Board whose panelists determined in May that Cobb’s law license should be suspended for 15 months due to multiple acts of attorney misconduct.
Despite the suspension, Cobb petitioned to be on the ballot for re-election and his name appears on the ballot. He also continues to be paid the probate judge salary, which is $61,412 this year. Paid bi-weekly, that’s $2,362 per probate judge paycheck for Cobb.
Challenging him is Lorraine, a local attorney, who said she decided to run because Cobb is seeking re-election to an office he is not qualified to hold.
“This situation feels like an injustice to taxpayers, and to all working people,” she said in an email. “It feels like a black eye on local Democrats. It feels like a black eye on the legal profession.”
Lorraine said she tried to enlist other people to run for the position against Cobb, but could not find any interest among attorney colleagues because the probate judge is part-time and doesn’t pay as well as an attorney focused on private practice.
She said she came to accept that since she had already downsized her private practice workload, she could take on the responsibilities of probate judge.
But it wasn’t until after a phone conversation with Cobb, she said, that she made her mind up to run against him.
“He made it clear he had no intention of withdrawing – that when his suspension was up (projected for mid-October of 2023) he planned to go right back to the bench as if nothing had happened,” Lorraine said.
Ballot eligibility rules governed by the Secretary of State’s office do not speak to the situation with Cobb. William Senning, director of the elections division, said there are requirements about ballot qualifications, but they center around logistical issues like candidate residency and signature requirements for candidate petitions.
Attempts were made to connect with Cobb by phone, email and social media. He did not respond. Reached on the phone in July, Cobb said he could not comment on the supreme court decision or the suspension. He did confirm that he filed for a chance at re-election despite the suspension.
Beyond her belief that Cobb needs to be challenged for lack of qualification, Lorraine said she has the skills and experience to handle the probate judge role.
“Probate court deals with families and assets,” she said. “I deal with both daily on a personal and professional level. Probate court issues can be complex and challenging – and that’s what makes practicing law interesting. I am excited about doing the work and serving in my own community.”
She also added that in her 27 years of practicing law she has never run afoul of the Vermont Professional Responsibility Board, unlike her opponent. “That Board oversees attorneys to see that we behave ethically consistent with the Vermont Rules of Professional Conduct,” she said.
Annette is married to retired attorney Richard Scholes. They have two grown children and a grandchild. She said she enjoys hiking, biking, kayaking, painting with watercolor, writing for children and playing the mountain dulcimer. She is a former Peacham Select Board member.
Prior to his suspension, Cobb had worked as an attorney in Caledonia County for 18 years, specializing in probate cases, family law, criminal defense, and civil litigation. His election in 2018 was his first.
The investigation into allegations of misconduct by Cobb began in the fall of 2020. Based on findings, the professional conduct panel held evidentiary hearings in October and November 2021. They shared their findings in a 48-page report issued on May 24.
Five actions or in-actions were noted as reasons for his license suspension. The panel determined Cobb disclosed confidential juvenile court information in a case in which he was representing a father whose child had died while in state custody. The panel stated that Cobb failed to petition the court for a modification of pretrial release conditions to allow a defendant he was representing to see his children. Cobb is said to have identified one of his former clients and details about that client to another attorney who was taking over another case from Cobb. The investigation showed Cobb was unable to provide accurate records of work he did for a criminal defendant who he had charged $1,000 a month for eight months, and finally, the panel determined Cobb had not shown enough “remorse” for his actions.
The supreme court decided in June that the findings by the PRB and its sanctions against Cobb are sufficient to warrant his temporary removal from the position of probate judge.
In his absence, Windham County Probate Judge Jodi French has been covering the probate needs for Cobb. She earns extra pay - $70.23 for every hour she spends on Caledonia County probate matters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.