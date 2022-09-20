Probationer Charged With Running Over Newport Police Officer
Larry A. Garrow Jr.

A Vermont man is accused of running over a Newport police officer with a stolen ATV and then driving the off-road vehicle into a river where it sank to the bottom.

Larry A. Garrow Jr, 34, of Richford, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to six criminal charges and was ordered held on $100,000 bail by Judge Howard E. VanBenthuysen.

