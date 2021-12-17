This story is developing and will be updated.
Profile High School in Bethlehem, N.H., and Canaan School in Cannan, Vt., canceled school today, Dec. 17, due to alleged threats made on social media. The schools closed as TikTok posts nationwide warned of shooting and bomb threats deemed non-credible by law enforcement.
In Bethlehem, a “concerning Snapchat post” circulated in the community on Thursday evening.
Students and parents received emails from Profile Principal Kerry Sheehan on late Thursday evening and Friday morning.
“Good evening,” Sheehan wrote to students. “I am hoping all of you are nestled in your beds and not reading this email. However, I know several of you are not. I want to thank you—for your concern and quick response to communicate with us bout a concerning Snapchat post.”
“Tomorrow we will not be in school for two reasons,” Sheehan continued. “1. For the admin to secure the safety of our school. 2. To give you the peace of mind that we are securing our school.”
According to a local parent, an alleged student posted a picture of themselves on Snapchat holding a weapon and captioned with the words “Never know;).”
“I will be sending out an email to all as a follow-up to this situation,” Sheehan wrote. “I will also be reminded — the safety and protections are to all students — please, be kind. [sic]”
According to an email sent to Profile parents around midnight Thursday evening, more information will follow by Friday afternoon.
Canaan School Threat
According to a news release from Vermont State Police, they were contacted by staff at Canaan school on Thursday. The staff advised VSP that they received a report of an alleged threat made to the school.
“The Vermont State Police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response and investigation in coordination with school officials,” the release, sent on Friday morning, reads.
“No one has been arrested, and there are currently no criminal charges,” VSP wrote. “The school has been closed for Friday and issued a notification to the school community. Further questions regarding school operations should be directed to school officials.”
According to the VSP, an increased police presence may be seen in the area of the school and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
