Profile School announced this year’s valedictorian is Elizabeth Durnin Lawton and the salutatorian is Max Heintz Ritter.
Durnin Lawton is the daughter of Janel Lawton of Franconia and Shad Lawton of Sugar Hill. She has served as her class president and has represented her class on the student council all four years of high school. She has also been National Honors Society President for the past two years.
Durnin Lawton has been on the high or highest honors list all four years of high school and has taken a very rigorous course load while at Profile. She will graduate Profile as a New Hampshire Scholar. She has been the recipient of Profile’s Excellence in Science, Excellence in English, and Excellence in Math awards for the past three years.
Durnin Lawton’s success and leadership extend beyond the classroom as she has served as captain of Profile’s varsity soccer and tennis teams for multiple years of high school and also proved to be a very accomplished and dedicated member of her swim team. This fall, she will enroll at Simmons University to study exercise science and physical therapy. At Simmons, she will be taking part in an accelerated 3+3 Doctorate of Physical Therapy program that will allow her to earn both a BS in Exercise Science and a Doctorate of Physical Therapy over the course of six years.
Heintz Ritter is the son of Ruth Heintz and Michael Ritter of Bethlehem. He is a member of Profile’s National Honors Society and has received high honors throughout his four years at Profile.
Heintz Ritter will be graduating as a New Hampshire STEM Scholar and has been the recipient of the following Profile awards: Excellence in Honors Geometry, Algebra II, Advanced Math, and AP Statistics, Excellence in Physical Science and Chemistry, and Excellence in Spanish II, III, and IV.
In addition to his many achievements in the classroom, he is also a very accomplished athlete. Heintz Ritter served as captain of both the soccer and tennis teams at Profile. In soccer, he was named to the 2020 First Team All-State and this past fall was chosen for the Caledonian Record’s Dream Dozen Team. This past fall Heintz Ritter also had the honor of receiving the Granite State Boys Soccer Conference Player of the Year.
After graduating from Profile, Heintz Ritter will take a gap year in Germany in order to play soccer and learn German. Following his gap year, he plans to attend Bates College where he is considering a major in physics and a minor in math and hopes to play soccer.
