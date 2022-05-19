BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Profile School announced the Class of 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Mac Craig is the valedictorian. Mac is the child of Tara and Chance Craig of Bethlehem. Mac has been on the highest honors list all four years of high school and is a member of the National Honors Society. In addition, Mac will graduate as a New Hampshire Scholar with both a STEM and an Arts emphasis.
Across disciplines, Mac has been an academic stand-out at Profile and holds the distinction of being one of only two class members to graduate with highest honors, achieving a 95 or higher average each year of high school. Mac has been the recipient of the Excellence Award in the following classes: Advanced Art, Honors English 11, Art I, American Studies, Honors Geometry, Biology, and Spanish 3 as well as the Algebra II Highest Grade Point Award. Mac has been an essential member of Profile’s cross country team, earning the Most Improved award in 10th grade.
Mac is an exceptionally talented artist and illustrator whose accomplishments extend beyond school recognition. Last year, Mac became a published illustrator providing illustrations for the children’s book Hero Beyond the Sand Dune.
This fall, Mac will be attending Maine College of Art and Design in Portland and plans to study illustration with the goal of becoming a professional illustrator and storyboard artist.
Profile’s salutatorian is Annabelle Mullins. Annabelle is the daughter of Amy and Eric Mullins of Franconia. Annabelle is a member of Profile’s National Honors Society and has received highest honors throughout her four years at Profile.
Annabelle will be graduating as a New Hampshire Arts Scholar and has been the recipient of the following Profile awards: Excellence in AP Language & Composition Award; French IV Academic Excellence Award; French III Award for Academic Excellence; Excellence in Honors Geometry; Excellence in Honors Biology, and the AP European History Award.
Annabelle was a starting goalie for Profile’s varsity soccer team and has received the Sportsmanship Award for soccer. Annabelle has been an academic stand-out at Profile across all disciplines and is one of only two members of her class to graduate with highest honors, a distinction given to those who earn a 95 or higher average each year of high school.
In addition to Annabelle’s many achievements in the classroom and sports, she is also extremely accomplished in music and theater. This year, Annabelle was one of only a handful of New Hampshire seniors, and the only senior from the North Country, to have the achievement of making the New Hampshire All State Chorus Festival all four years of high school. Annabelle has had leading roles in Upstage Players productions, including the lead in this spring’s performance of 42nd Street. She has also been a choreographer for Lafayette School drama program’s productions. Annabelle was invited to sing the national anthem for the New Hampshire House of Representatives and has also sung the anthem at Franconia’s Old Home Day.
This fall, Annabelle plans to attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute and major in Biochemistry and Music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.