BETHLEHEM — “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.”
That was the message inscribed on the cap of Profile School graduate Tara Thomas.
Difficult roads also call for perseverance.
The Profile School Class of 2020 didn’t sputter once.
Although home and separated from their classmates for 84 days because of the pandemic, the senior class and the SOS team (Save Our Seniors) continued to drive forward on a plan to have their graduation commencement at the usual date and time.
On Friday evening, the graduates their parents and family members spread their cars out across the field, social distancing under Department of Education guidelines, and celebrated the moment at the Beech Hill Drive-In in Bethlehem, under a warm summer sky, and before a majestic mountain backdrop.
The seniors who just three months ago thought they’d be celebrating their special day in the school’s gym, as the generations of graduates did before them, arrived in a parade of cars.
It was a first for a Profile School graduating class, and the 2020 class also marked another first for a Profile senior class when it reached 100 percent of its students earning college credits through the Running Start program.
“Even with 2020 vision, no one envisioned this event to be quite like this,” said Profile School Principal Kerry Sheehan. “However, it has given us the opportunity to break with some old traditions, and possibly add new traditions for our future graduations. I have already heard from the underclass, and they want parades and a stage with a view.”
The Class of 2020, said Sheehan, has embraced turning challenges into new opportunities and realize what really matters in life — “You have discovered new ways of doing the mundane and routine,” she said.
The class has learned that being in the physical presence of others is more important than connecting through social media, she said.
“In the past 2 1/2 months, you have embodied our mission statement of becoming self-directed and responsible learners,” said Sheehan. “You have become the graduates we are proud to see walk across this stage. I am so proud to know you will be ensuring our future is better — you are all shining stars.”
Giving the welcome address was Class President Nicholas Meachen, who spoke of solidarity.
“Not even a global pandemic could bring us down or tear us apart and that is because you are the most compassionate group of human beings I have ever met and I am proud to call myself a graduate of the Class of 2020,” he said. “So, this is not your average graduation, but as I’ve learned over the past four years, this is no average class.”
Valedictorian Caroline Greene spoke of hurdles overcome.
“Even with all of the 2020 vision jokes starting off the new year, it’s safe to say no one saw this coming,” she said. “Class of 2020, we’ve been through many obstacles that will likely have an impact on us for years to come. But we haven’t let that stop us from making it here today, to finally graduating high school.”
Greene sad, “We’ve faced murder hornets. We’ve faced a pandemic. So, Class of 2020 what can’t we face? As we move forward to the next stage of our lives, no matter what that may be, never forget what you have been able to conquer by the ripe age of 18. We are a resilient group of artists, musicians, athletes, plant enthusiasts, and women’s fashion historians who will go on to do more than we can imagine at this moment.”
Assistant Profile School Principal Kyle Jacobs said he remembers the faces of the graduates when they entered Profile School as “eager, wide-eyed seventh-graders.”
Change is the law of life, and in the past few months, the Class of 2020 has embraced it, becoming the first-ever class to have a drive-in graduation, staying connected, and lifting one another up “in ways previously unimagined,” he said.
“Whatever challenges the future holds, I know you will meet them with the same eagerness and excitement that I first encountered on that August morning of your seventh-grade year,” said Jacobs.
The guest speaker was Profile School Social Studies Teacher Josh Lawton, who told his former students that despite today’s uncertainty to remember this time, not as a time that something bad that happened to them, but as an opportunity to learn lessons and embrace the future.
“I am certain that the future looks bright,” said Lawton. “I am certain because the future is parked right here in front of me.”
When their name was called, each graduate (all were parked with their parents at the front of the stage) picked up their diploma (all sanitized) to walk across the stage.
The graduation was live-streamed on twitch.tv so those family members parked behind could watch it more closely inside their cars.
For those turning out, it was a joyous occasion.
Words from the speakers and the names of graduates as they were called to receive their diploma elicited cheers and car honks from friends and family.
Sheehan thanked Phil Bell and Lynda Martin for providing the Beech Hill Drive-In as a “spectacular venue.”
She also thanked Paul Lehmann, the school’s buildings and grounds director, who is retiring.
The class departed to a recessional of “Carry On, My Wayward Son” by the rock band Kansas, and also to fireworks lighting up the sky.
One last time for the seniors, Sheehan put on her principal hat and issued a directive.
“Get in your vehicles, start your engines, and prepare for your future” she said.
The Profile School Class of 2020:
Molly Albright, Connor Ash, Vladimiro Badurina, Phillip Bell, Kira Brouillard, Jake Dimarzio, Andrew Eastman, Madeline Ellms, Christopher Ford, Caroline Greene, Payton MacKinnon, Nicholas Meachen, Iris Miller-White, Sarah Nutter, Kyle Pospesil, Rylee Ruggles, Jade Smith, Giovanna Spiotti, Lyndsi Stone, Tara Thomas, Kesley Venezia, Emma Woo, Sarah Young.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.