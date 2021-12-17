Late on Thursday evening, against the backdrop of “non-credible” TikTok posts warning of school violence circulating throughout the country and causing worry for parents and administrators, a Profile High School student sent out several Snapchats.
One of them featured a young man holding a handgun, with the words “Never know;) [sic].”
Multiple Profile students saw the Snapchats and swiftly reached out to their Principal, Kerry Sheehan.
According to a letter sent out to the Profile community on Friday, the posts constituted a credible threat against just two other students.
“Within an hour of us receiving the information [on Thursday evening], the police were informed, the student’s house was secured and the situation was contained,” Sheehan wrote in the letter.
In a message sent to students late Thursday night, Sheehan told students that she hoped they were “nestled in their beds and not reading this email.”
“However, I know several of you are not,” she wrote. “I want to thank you — for your concern and quick response to communicate with us about a concerning Snapchat post.”
Sheehan told students and parents that school would be closed on Friday for two reasons: for the administration to secure the safety of the school and to give students and parents the peace of mind that the school was secure.
“Though the police and the administrators were confident that the school was safe, the decision to close was made out of an abundance of caution,” Sheehan wrote in her email on Friday.
“We encourage anyone in our community — students, parents, staff and other concerned citizens to contact administration, police or other trusted adults whenever they are concerned about social media posts, conversations or other information that suggests a person is a threat to themselves or others,” she wrote. “Communities are at their best when they work together.”
The school will reopen on Monday.
“Local police will support us in the week leading up to vacation by providing a presence and increased monitoring,” Sheehan wrote. “While we are not able to share specific information, if you have questions or concerns about policies and procedures about prevention, intervention, and postvention please reach out to us.”
Sheehan explained to the Caledonian-Record on late Friday afternoon that, due to the FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act), she cannot disclose personal information or the details of a student’s discipline to anyone — even to the alleged victims.
“We are taking this extremely seriously and I’m going to do what I can within the guidelines of the N.H. DOE [Department of Education] discipline,” she said.
However, she explained that a principal is obligated to protect all of their students — including alleged victims and alleged perpetrators.
“I understand [parents] are worried about the safety of their children … I am still worried about the safety of their children as well, but I’m also worried about the alleged perpetrator,” Sheehan said.
In her email to students late Thursday evening, Sheehan reminded them to “please, be kind.”
“Please know we all care about your safety, health and your academic success,” she added.
Kim Koprowski, chair of the Profile School board, told the Caledonian-Record on Friday afternoon that Principal Sheehan did the right thing: “she got the police involved, she made sure the students were safe and the families were aware, and she notified the families today of what happened. She acted very quickly and it was great that whoever reached out to her did.”
“This is a really good community … everyone works together and that’s what happened in this case so we could make sure that everyone was safe,” Koprowski said.
“This was a credible threat in that we don’t have enough evidence about whether or not this student — who made the threat — would have carried it out or not,” she said. “I think a lot of times, kids in the junior or senior high age range, they all mature differently and sometimes they do things that they don’t understand the consequences of.”
“I don’t know the student and I can’t get inside their head,” Koprowski said. “But this was handled the way it should have been handled and will probably continue to be handled in the next couple of weeks.”
On Friday afternoon, Sheehan again expressed immense gratitude to the students who came forward and “did everything we have been telling them to do.”
“If you see something that makes you worried, if you hear something that makes you worried … do something about it,” she urged. “Contact someone. The students did everything … and then the Bethlehem PD was so professional: they communicated the entire time with me, they followed up with me today.”
The Principal said that when the school received the Homeland Security bulletin about the “TikTok challenge” for Dec. 17, there were quite a few people who thought it was never going to happen at Profile because of the small size and close-knit nature of the community.
“We know all of our kids — we just don’t think things like this are going to happen here,” she said. “And, unfortunately, that’s how our students think too.”
“Last night, it appeared there was a credible threat,” Sheehan said. “Now, there is not … and this was not aimed at the whole populous of the Profile community. I’ve been in close contact with both families since early this morning and we’ve been in contact throughout the entire day.”
“The message I want to get out is: people should never take a threat and brush it off as either joking or that the other person doesn’t understand,” Sheehan said. “Act upon it.”
“When you’re acting upon it, you’re doing two things: one, you’re showing the person who said it that it was serious and two, you’re protecting your own community and stopping other people from making those kinds of threats that hurt people,” she said. “This is serious — people can’t joke around like this.”
“I really hope that if we start calling out these people who are making these threats — because we’re afraid; which is absolutely the right response — if we start telling them that this is serious … hopefully this will also give people the courage to tell others when they’re using slurs, or using the wrong words or treating people badly,” she said. “Using that same courage we found when our lives were threatened to tell people ‘you should not be using that word; that is not appropriate.’”
The nationwide TikTok challenge regarding school violence followed a series of other “pranks” on social media aimed at disrupting school operations. A call for school vandalism came in September, followed by a call to ‘slap a teacher’ in October.
Sheehan said that, while two different incidents occurred at Profile during the “call for school vandalism” — at least one involving a vandalized clock caught on school video cameras — no one tried to film or slap their teacher.
While most schools across the nation and region did not suffer credible threats, many parents kept their students home from school out of an abundance of caution.
“Today was one of those days where it was just like … ‘social media is awful,’” Sheehan said. “This affected the nation, this affected our education, this affected several schools in the state of New Hampshire that closed or evacuated.”
“And that’s awful!” she said. “Whoever is creating that challenge is robbing our kids of education and creating fear. And that’s the last thing on earth we need — for kids to be more afraid. Families are already afraid of contracting COVID at school … and now this?”
