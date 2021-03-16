Profile School Gets Call From State After Going Two Weeks Remote

In February, it was a straightforward vote.
Following a recommendation from the Profile School Advisory Committee, the Profile School Board voted unanimously to shift Profile School into all remote learning for two weeks, from March 1 to March 12, following winter vacation.
The rationale was that travel out of the area was expected and there were fresh concerns about a possible spike in coronavirus cases, such as what happened in the region after the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, and about the burden on school operations if a large number of teachers and students have to quarantine.
While two weeks remote was not supported by several Profile School parents at the Feb. 18 board meeting, Kim Koprowski, chair of the school board, and Kerry Sheen, Profile School principal, said it was supported by many more parents who submitted written correspondence, as well as by students.
The 7-12 school resumed traditional classroom learning on Monday.
But some time during the remote period, someone contacted the New Hampshire Department of Education about the temporary move to remote, which came a day before Gov. Chris Sununu issued a mandate stating that all schools in New Hampshire must have at least two days a week of classroom learning beginning March 8.
“We did have a little snafu,” said Koprowski.
The school was contacted by the NHDOE at 2:45 p.m. March 9, when its remote learning had just three days remaining.
Principal Kerry Sheehan ended up speaking directly with NHDOE Commissioner Frank Edelblut.
“She said this is a plan that we made on the 18th of the month and the governor’s order was not signed until the 19th of the month,” said Koprowski. “Even if we had tried to meet the conditions of the governor’s order, by the time they notified us and we then posted a public meeting and tried to get a quorum of the school board to meet, it couldn’t have been done until Thursday night, and to only try to get back in school for Friday still wouldn’t have met the governor’s order.”
In addition, after speaking with the school board’s attorney and the attorney for White Mountains SAU 35, of which Profile School is a part, as well as with District One Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, it was learned that local control would still prevail over a governor’s order, said Koprowski.
The remote decision following February winter vacation was based on past experience with COVID positive numbers, which were higher after Christmas than they were after Thanksgiving, she said.
“It wasn’t a quick decision and was one the advisory committee recommended,” she said.
The school’s operational plan put in place at the beginning of the school year calls for a 14-day quarantine period for teachers with an exposure risk.
At one time in the school year, seven Profile School faculty members had been in quarantine, then 14 days.
The current guidelines are have been reduced to a 10-day quarantine period.
What the school didn’t know after the February vote for remote is that it could have applied for a waiver.
“[Edelblut] said if you filed a waiver, you would have been all set,” said Sheehan. “I said we were never informed of the waiver. We made the decision before the executive order came out.”
Last week, The Caledonian-Record reached out to NHDOE for comment, but as of Tuesday received no response.
“He definitely understood and said it was fine,” Koprowski said of the commissioner and his office. “They didn’t know we’d been face-to-face all year.”
Sheehan said it was a good conversation with Edelblut and he was understanding that Profile School is a small school and learned the school has essentially been in face-to-face learning from day one.
Some students who opted out of classroom learning and chose to go all-remote since September are now returning to the classroom because they and their parents know the school has done its due diligence to stay safe, said Sheehan.
The hope is that there will be no more need for all-remote learning, though the school will have to look at current COVID case numbers, said Koprowski.
“The teachers and the rest of the staff are going to get vaccinated this Friday,” she said. “It’s supposed to be considered safe after two weeks.”
With the coming teacher and staff vaccinations, there should be no need to quarantine in April and following April vacation, said Sheehan.
School staff will receive the Moderna vaccine at Littleton Regional Healthcare and will return for the second shot four weeks later.
The second shot is expected to take place on Friday, April 16, more than a week before the school’s April vacation that extends from April 26 to April 30.
Classes will then resume on May 3.
“If all the teachers get vaccinated, we won’t need to quarantine,” said Koprowski. “I think with the vaccine coming out, for the adults at least, we will be safer. We’re excited about that.”
