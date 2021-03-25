Profile School Solar Array Project Advancing, But Slowed From Cost Increase

The solar panel array planned for the 7-12 Profile School, a project that will provide nearly 100 percent of its electricity needs and make it the first North Country school powered by the sun, is advancing, but at a slower pace as the school faces a cost increase.
On Wednesday, after a change in project location was determined to be needed, the Bethlehem Planning Board approved a lot line adjustment.
Both parcels in the adjustment are owned by the school, and a 17.91-acre parcel will become 23.64 acres and a 39.77-acre parcel will become 34.04 acres, said Ray Critch, surveyor manager with the Littleton-based Horizons Engineering.
“The area that’s being adjusted is 100 percent woods,” he said. “The area that’s being annexed is vacant land at this time.”
The reason for the lot line adjustment is to avoid a wetlands area, said Kim Koprowski, a planning board member who recused herself from the planner vote because she chairs the Profile School Board.
The project area will be off of the student parking lot, to the right side when coming into the school entrance.
Following a presentation in February 2020, Profile School town meeting voters approved the solar proposal and authorized the school board to negotiate a lease of up to 25 years with BP Profile LLC and install the solar panel array and related equipment on school property and to enter into a power purchase agreement for a term up to 25 years, with an option to purchase the solar panel array after five years.
The school will buy the energy from Barrington Power, of Barrington, New Hampshire, which will own the array.
Advocates say the energy provided would be renewable, clean, and less expensive than what the school currently pays for electricity, and the school would pay no out-of-pocket costs for the installation.
During last year’s presentation, project representatives said the power produced by the array would cost the school an initial 7.5 cents per kilowatt-hour.
On Thursday, Koprowksi said the goal had been to begin the solar project this year, but that is likely to be delayed as the school board looks for the best bang for the buck.
“They have hit a little snag and their costs went up,” she said.
If approved, however, a federal grant could help the school with costs.
In the meantime, the school will meet with solar project representatives, including Ten Vansant, of the Holderness-based New England Commercial Solar Services, to discuss costs and which ones Barrington Power could absorb and which could be passed on to the school.
It could cost the school 8.68 cents per kilowatt-hour if the school absorbs the cost increase.
“Last week, we agreed we would pay 8 cents per kilowatt-hour,” said Koprowski.
The school board, though, hasn’t taken a final vote on costs and discussions are expected to begin in the next week or two.
“We are slowing down a little bit and reevaluating where we are going,” she said. “We are going to sit down with them and make sure we are all on the same page. We are trying to protect the community, and we told the people that it wasn’t going to cost anything and we need to keep that in mind. We are still excited about it and still think it’s the right thing to do, and it will save money in the long term.”
The agreement allows a third party to build the array and to own it and sell the power to the school at much less cost than the current kilowatt-hour cost from Eversource Energy, Vansant said at last year’s presentation.
“The only thing you pay for is the kilowatt-hours generated,” he said. “There’s an opportunity after five years to buy the system out and really save a lot of money.”
There are also options to extend the lease for another five years and five years after that, he said.
Vansant projected a 5- to 10-percent savings on the school’s electricity bill.
Currently, Profile School pays about $62,000 annually for electricity, a cost that would be almost certain to increase under the current system, he said.
