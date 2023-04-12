Profile Student Wins First Place In N.H. Oratorical Competition

At the 2023 New Hampshire American Legion Junior Oratorical Contest, Profile School student Wenonah Brewer-Nyborg, right front and seen here with the six other student-finalists, earned won first place for her knowledge of the U.S. Constitution. (Contributed photo)

After demonstrating her knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and honing her speaking skills, a Profile School seventh-grader has earned first place in the 2023 New Hampshire American Legion Junior High School Oratorical Competition.

Representing northern New Hampshire, Wenonah Brewer-Nyborg, of Franconia, was among student-finalists from seven American Legion districts from across the state participating in the contest, which was held April 1 at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester.

