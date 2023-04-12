Profile Student Wins First Place In N.H. Oratorical Competition

After demonstrating her knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and honing her speaking skills, a Profile School seventh-grader has earned first place in the 2023 New Hampshire American Legion Junior High School Oratorical Competition.
Representing northern New Hampshire, Wenonah Brewer-Nyborg, of Franconia, was among student-finalists from seven American Legion districts from across the state participating in the contest, which was held April 1 at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester.
The competition, which the Legion has had in place for over eight decades, encourages students to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation of the Constitution.
Wenonah advanced from the local American Legion Post 68 in Littleton to the Legion District 8 level in Whitefield before winning at the state level against contestants from the six other New Hampshire districts, each of which had a finalist.
For the contest, students must prepare a main speech on one aspect of the Constitution and are assigned topic discourse on three of its amendments, one of which is chosen randomly at the competition and about which they must speak.
At the post level, Wenonah spoke on the 10th Amendment, and at the district level on the 14th Amendment.
For the random pick at the state level, she researched and prepared speeches for the 6th, 10th, 14th Amendments and was selected to speak on the 10th.
On Wednesday, Wenonah spoke of what motivated her to compete.
“I really like writing and I want to be a lawyer when I grow up,” she said. “I felt this was a really good opportunity to practice both of those. I got a lot of experience with public speaking and learned a lot about the Constitution.”
The contest was not without its challenges, including the nervousness that can come with speaking in front of others, said Wenonah.
“But the most challenging part was all of the research,” she said. “It’s a hard thing to research and get everything that you need, and we also just didn’t have a lot of time.”
While it was challenging to fit in competition preparation with her school studies and other activities, it was also rewarding.
“I think the most rewarding part is that I got a lot better at public speaking, and that’s a skill that you can use much later in life,” said Wenonah. “For the last part, I wasn’t even really nervous to get up and speak. That’s definitely an improvement from when I first started.”
Wenonah’s mother, Jill Brewer, is proud of her daughter and grateful for the opportunity given to New Hampshire youth.
“She worked really hard on it, and all seven of the middle schoolers were just incredible,” said Brewer. “I was so impressed. These are 6th to 8th graders and even as an adult I can’t imagine getting in front of a room full of people and having to give a memorized speech about the Constitution.”
Brewer said it was fascinating to watch each student contestant take one amendment from the Constitution and go in a different direction with it.
Wenonah helped prepare for the big day by studying and practicing with her father, Adam Nyborg.
“It was extremely challenging and she worked really hard and was proud to be representing the North Country against all the other districts,” said Brewer.
Wenonah was the only contestant at the local post and district levels, but both the post and district ran through the procedure that she would face in the state contest.
“It was great because when she got to the state, she already knew how it worked,” said Brewer.
New Hampshire is the only state to offer a junior oratorical competition for students in 6th through 8th grades.
The contest is available for high school students, who, unlike the junior students, can advance to the nationals.
Brewer called it a great opportunity for students to learn about the Constitution and hopes that more local students will participate next year.
“Especially in this day and age, there’s so much going on, and so much going on with the federal government and state government and how they interact, and there’s all kinds of interesting things going on with constitutional rights,” she said. “I think it’s incredibly important that our young people start to familiarize themselves with the Constitution and understand how incredibly important it is to our democracy and to our ability to continue as a free democracy.”
Along with learning about the Constitution, Brewer appreciates the public speaking component.
“I just think it makes everything so much easier, from speaking up in class and giving a presentation to going to a meeting as an adult and being able to speak up,” she said. “It’s having that confidence and not having it be this terrifying thing that it is for so many of us. It’s just wonderful to get that limit out of the way, and it opens up more opportunities.”
Local students interested in participating in the junior or high school oratorical contest for 2024 are encouraged to reach out to their local American Legion post.
Throughout the process, Wenonah said she enjoyed meeting new people and getting to know American Legion members.
After the competition, she went back to the local post and the district and was recognized for winning the state contest and representing the district.
She said she hopes to participate in future competitions.
“It was a great experience,” said Wenonah. “The American Legion needs far more students to participate. For anyone who’s interested, they definitely want more people to join the contest.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.