Mary Waldron waters flowers at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. A $20,000 assistance package awarded through the Resilient Urban Forests For All program will allow the village to maintain the trees it has, such as those in Bandstand Park, and add more through public plantings and a private tree giveaway. (File Photo)
The village — specifically the Route 5 commercial corridor — is defined by impervious pavement, blacktop and buildings.
However, a new effort could change that. Lyndonville was recently awarded $20,000 in technical and financial assistance through Resilient Urban Forests For All.
The program, funded through the USDA Forest Service, will allow the village to plant, prune, and prepare for a greener, leafier tomorrow.
Notably, it will provide 100 free trees for local residents to put on their properties, adding to the urban tree canopy.
The program will kick into high gear in the spring, with events likely occurring on Vermont Arbor Day (May 6) and Green Up Day (Saturday, May 7).
The tree giveaway will likely take place in the fall.
The RUFFA assistance package would help to soften the downtown’s hard edges. Twenty-four percent of the .7 square mile village is covered with impervious surfaces (such as blacktop and pavement) and tree cover is only 14.4%, according to state reports.
“This is an opportunity to improve tree coverage in Lyndonville, which will make it more beautiful, provide shade in the summer, provide wind blockage in the winter, and provide a connection to the natural landscape,” said Planning Director Nicole Gratton.
The RUFFA assistance will be divided into two pots.
First, the village will receive a $10,000 grant for strategic tree planting and maintenance of existing trees.
Those funds could be used to hire a certified arborist, to address trees in Lyndonville’s public parks, or purchase trees for planting in the village right of ways.
Second, the village would receive $10,000 in technical assistance to update the village tree plan and tree inventory, train village employees to prune and maintain trees, and host public education workshops on tree care.
Through the technical assistance package, the town would also received hand tools valued at $500 (which could be used to create a lending library or support a Lyndon Institute program) and the 100 free trees for private property owners.
The free trees, provided through the 2022 Vermont Community Canopy program, would consist of multiple varieties that are suited for the local climate.
Lyndon is one of two Vermont communities to receive the Resilient Urban Forests For All assistance package this year, the other being Windsor, and the grant components must be completed within a year.
