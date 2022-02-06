MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System is in the process of approving and refining what programs will be offered when the merger of Northern Vermont University, Castleton University and Vermont Technical College is complete.
A status on what is called the “optimized program array” was provided at the recent VSCS Board of Trustees.
Yasmine Ziesler, the chief academic officer for the VSCS, said about two dozen faculty worked on the project over the holiday break, and 13 more programs have now been approved and meet the optimization goals set for the unification. Five more programs are pending approval and seven others are pending other transformation work.
“In a nutshell, we’re making really good progress on being able to move these programs forward,” said Ziesler, citing graphic design as one of the programs that faculty worked hard to merge.
Programs given the “green” light as offerings of the new Vermont State University include: Animation and Illustration BFA, Communications, Media Arts, an AAS degree in Automotive Technology, an AAS degree and BS degree in Construction Management, an AAS degree in Diesel Power Technology, a BS degree in Business, a BS degree in Sport Management, a bachelor’s in Interdisciplinary Studies, a M.Ed and M.A. in Education, a degree in School Psychology, a BS in Renewable Energy, and a MS degree in Software Engineering.
Programs from music to agriculture and transforming them and funding them are ongoing work, said Ziesler, noting a hard look is being taken at admissions for some programs.
Ziesler said the teacher education program faculty have been “going gangbusters,” and a final review of that work will be happening.
Decisions to suspend some programs due to low admissions or the need for staffing are part of the process, said Ziesler saying there are ongoing decisions as the merged university takes shape.
The piloting of shared courses next year before the Vermont State University officially opens is planned, along with a common schedule across the three institutions beginning in the Fall of ‘22.
Developing a single common program from programs that are now offered in duplicate is part of the thrust of the work to create a single degree offering such as in communications, and programs will share courses, explained Ziesler. Being more efficient in course sharing is a pillar of the optimization work, she said.
Ziesler said, “Our liberal arts majors are all stronger, I would say because students are going to have access to more faculty, more faculty breadth.” She said more students will be able to access courses than ever before. “There is a tremendous amount of work to make this real,” such as software investments to create more virtual opportunities for students.
There are four faculty assemblies across the three institutions involved in the curriculum reviews, Ziesler explained, “There are a lot of ideas that faculty are exploring … we’re trying to make this work as manageable as possible.”
A faculty governance body for the new university will be needed in the future for Vermont State University to operate effectively, shared Ziesler.
The board noted that staff members working on the transformation in addition to their regular jobs are earning stipends. Chancellor Sophie Zdatny said she’s concerned about people burning out, “The will is there, but figuring out the best way to manage it … and not overwhelm people” is a challenge, she told the board.
Transformation Update
The full board met after a virtual meeting of the Education, Personnel and Student Life or EPSL Committee of the VSCS board, where an update on the transformation of the state colleges system was updated by Wilson Garland. He is the VSCS’s director of transformation project, who is spearheading the major work to overhaul the VSCS to streamline the three residential colleges into a single statewide university, and more, aimed at putting the system on a fiscally sustainable trajectory and preserving it for future generations of Vermonters, as well as out-of-state students.
An already fragile system was brought to crisis at the outset of the pandemic, leading ultimately to a Select Committee being put in place and recommendations coming from that group to the Vermont Legislature, including the merger of NVU, VTC and Castleton, which is set to commence in the summer of 2023.
Garland told the board that the first draft of the Substantive Change proposal to the New England Commission on Higher Education which accredits the VSCS institutions will be ready for submission in March. “There is a lot of work happening on that currently.”
Too, he noted, “Faculty Assembly and Federation leaders have reached agreement on a schedule and process for approving programs and moving forward with governance planning.”
Garland told trustees that the student experience team’s key priorities include:
• Bringing three separate admissions/enrollment departments together as one;
• Multi-media marketing and communications to build awareness under one consistent brand;
• Website and infrastructure to support application and admissions process for Fall 2023.
“Given the way that the enrollment cycles work it’s really a priority for us,” said Garland. He said completing a tuition evaluation study and recommended approach is also underway to “get us to that recommendation.”
Garland said the process will involve working with the legislature and communicating the state colleges vision around workforce development is part of the work of the transformation planning and priorities, as well.
Not quite $1 million of the transformation budget allocated through Dec. 31, 2021, has been spent to date, noted Garland, showing the figure spent so far of $991,189. He noted in the presentation that the “VSCS continues to seek supplemental sources of funding to augment the cost of transformation.”
Workforce Development
Trustee Janette Bombardier asked if there are external stakeholders assisting with the workforce development team. Garland said the system has begun to reach out to external stakeholders.
Bombardier said it would be impactful if the state colleges could take a leadership role, “Across the state of Vermont we are putting significant overhead into this issue with very few results.”
Vermont Tech President Pat Moulton said she did not know if it was the VSCS’s role to solve the workforce issues in the State of Vermont, saying providing training and services to help meet those needs is key and the VSCS is working to address critical areas such as nursing and more.
“Every legislator is hearing from their constituents the need … it’s as much a population problem as a workforce problem,” said Trustee Adam Grinold. He said there is federal funding flowing to Vermont to help the state colleges to step up programs for workforce training.
Moulton said, “We’re not going to solve the workforce systems problems for the State of Vermont but we can continue to be a serious player in this arena … We just don’t have enough people to educate and train or that want to be educated and trained in multiple fields.”
Trustee Lynn Dickinson, chair of the VSCS board said the system provides training and education for Vermonters to help them get higher and better-paying jobs and to help employers grow, but said, “It is a population issue. We used to look for jobs … now we are looking for people.”
She said the system can help to raise revenue for the state by raising productivity for the people of Vermont through training and higher education.
