LYNDON — The heart of town could use some sprucing up.
A new program aims to help.
The Lyndon Downtown Revitalization Corp. will distribute $35,000 to help downtown businesses and building owners improve storefronts to create a vibrant and more attractive village center.
LDRC expects to open the application window on or around Sept. 1, with awards to be announced by late fall.
The program is made possible by American Rescue Plan Act funds and was created in cooperation with Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee member Jared Reynolds.
According to Reynolds, the program will hand out a maximum of $10,000 in awards and will require a one-to-one grant match.
The program aims to beautify the downtown and support small businesses.
Asked what projects will be eligible, Reynolds said anything that involves building or business exteriors.
“It could be signage, facades, painting, outdoor seating, or landscaping. We’re also open to proposals from businesses for things we might not have thought about that might create a more welcoming and attractive downtown,” Reynolds said. “We’re willing to talk with business and building owners and work with them, because we want the projects to happen.”
The ARPA funds aim to make expensive improvements to older downtown buildings more affordable, and give business and building owners a nudge to get the work done.
“This funding could tip some of these projects over the edge, to make them feasible for a small business owner or a building owner,” Reynolds said.
While the program will award relatively small amounts of money, Reynolds expects it will provide five to seven businesses with between $5,000 to $7,000 each.
Doing so could have a ripple effect.
“Sometimes people don’t want to be the only person to invest in their building,” Reynolds said. “By showing 5-7 others are going to invest in their buildings it incentivizes everyone to make those investments.”
The LDRC program aligns with bigger efforts.
The Envision Lyndon 2020 Municipal Plan called for the creation of a Lyndonville Master Plan to guide business growth, economic development, and streetscape improvements along the one-mile Route 5 corridor.
In pursuit of that goal, Lyndon obtained funding through the Better Connections Grant Program in 2021 and launched Revamp The Ville.
A steering committee was formed and developed three priorities for a Downtown Master Plan:
— Improve walking and bicycling infrastructure to and through Lyndonville, and make the village an ideal base for outdoor recreation of any type, from dog walking to all-day NEK adventures.
— Develop an inclusive and appealing downtown corridor that supports local businesses and creates an authentic place where people want to live, work and visit.
— Support existing and future businesses through the development of entrepreneurial systems that will support investment, redevelopment and diverse economic growth.
Using grant money, they hired SE Group to create a master plan for downtown redevelopment, with specific projects for implementation. It is viewed as an important step forward in the town’s continued economic progress.
Revamp The Ville is funded by a Vermont Better Connections grant and is a partnership of the Town of Lyndon and NVDA.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.