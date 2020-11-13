Program To Help Those Struggling To Pay Water, Sewer Bills

Utility bill past due, seal stamped on document, payment for services, charges Water bill past due

Vermonters and Vermont businesses suffering economic hardship due to loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic can get help now to pay overdue bills for municipal water and sewer service.

The Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP) provides financial support to customers who may face service disconnection because of past-due balances for their electric, land-line telephone, Vermont Gas, private water or water and sewer or wastewater charges.

