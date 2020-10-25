LANCASTER, NH — Project Homebound recently announced Community Food Donation drop-off days and pick-up schedule as part of its COVID-19 safety guidelines. The Lancaster-based annual holiday food drive is gearing up to safely secure and distribute food donations for food insecure families and individuals living in Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster, Groveton, Northumberland, Whitefield, Stark, Twin Mountain, Gilman, Guildhall and Lunenburg.

Food donations will be accepted via drop off at the Lancaster Town Hall on two scheduled dates, Friday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, the organizers are looking for specific food items to fill the food boxes. These include cranberry sauce or other Thanksgiving choices, protein sources such as beans, peanut butter and canned tuna or chicken, canned fruit, and vegetables. Gift cards to local grocery stores are also an option.

