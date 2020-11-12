Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
LANCASTER, NH — Project Homebound, the 36-year-old, Lancaster-based annual holiday food drive, is ready to safely serve the regional hunger need with changes to its receiving and distribution process. This project is available for families and individuals living in Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster, Groveton, Northumberland, Whitefield, Stark, Twin Mountain, Gilman, Guildhall, and Lunenburg. Anyone interested in receiving a meal this year needs to make requests by today.
Those who would like to receive a meal may call or text (802) 328-0001 or email projecthomeboundnh@gmail.com. Please provide the following information: name, address, phone number, and the number of people who live in the household. There will be three selection options for those requesting meals: 1) pick up at town hall at community time slot, 2) pick up by friend/family member at the town hall, or 3) need a home delivery due to extraordinary circumstances. All requests need to be made no later than the 13th to support the changes being implemented due to COVID-19.
