Project Homebound is back for its 37th year.
The Lancaster-based food drive will provide Thanksgiving meals to food-insecure households later this month.
To support those efforts there will be a donation drive at Lancaster Town Hall next week.
Those interested can drop off non-perishable items and cash/check donations on Friday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers are looking for specific items to fill out food boxes. Those items include cranberry sauce (and other Thanksgiving choices), canned fruit and vegetables, protein sources (such as beans, peanut butter, canned chicken and tuna).
Gift cards to local grocery stores will also be accepted. Financial donations can also be made at any Passumpsic Savings Bank under the Project Homebound account.
The program addresses a growing need.
In New Hampshire, there are nearly 120,000 people facing hunger, and almost 28,000 are children, according to the non-profit Feeding America.
“With COVID, maybe some people are not going out and getting stuff, and they can’t work, and they don’t have money,” said volunteer, Jean Oleson.
Since 1984 Project Homebound has served thousands of boxed Thanksgiving meals to residents in 10 towns in Coos County and the Northeast Kingdom.
Last year meal boxes were distributed to over 170 households (and more than 500 people) in the communities of towns of Lancaster, Whitefield, Jefferson, Dalton, Northumberland, Stark, Twin Mountain, Gilman, Lunenburg and Guildhall.
Boxes include turkeys (or chickens) and all the fixings.
This year Santa’s Village has donated potatoes and Taproot has provided spaghetti squash.
Food-box pickup will occur at the town hall parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 20 with community time slots as follows: Lancaster (9-10 a.m.), Guildhall, Lunenburg and Gilman, Vt., (10:15-11:15 a.m.), Whitefield, Jefferson, Dalton and Twin Mountain (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), and Northumberland and Stark (12:45-1:45 p.m.).
Limited delivery will be available for those who are physically unable to pick up a box.
Those wanting to receive a meal may call or text (802) 328-0001 or email projecthomeboundnh@gmail.com. Requests must be made by Nov. 12.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/ProjectHomeboundNH
