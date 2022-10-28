BARNET — Striking a balance between the need for creating an energy-efficient building that meets today’s needs with the desire for historic preservation for the historic Barnet Town Hall was the subject of a special meeting Monday with principals from Black River Design and Estes & Gallup.
The Barnet Select Board met with Jay Ancel of Black River, and Tim Estes of Estes & Gallup, principals from the architectural and construction companies working with the town on the restoration project for the antique structure that has long been shuttered to be modernized and restored for use as a municipal building.
Jeremy Roberts and Bill Graves, advisors to the board for the project, were both in attendance at the special meeting. A discussion about hiring a clerk of the works was also held, but no action was taken. Roberts has indicated interest and will be working at the site with students in the trades program at St. Johnsbury Academy as part of the construction management agreement to utilize student tradespeople and the programs at the vocational program.
Roberts encouraged the board to seek out other interested parties who may wish to serve as the clerk of the works, as well.
Some details of the project were touched on, including hopes to satisfy the Vermont Preservation Trust with plans to honor the building’s history and re-use materials where possible, preserving what can be saved during the restoration project.
The trust has offered a $50,000 grant for the estimated $1.1 million project.
The board voted unanimously at a recent meeting to hire Estes & Gallup in a construction management contract for $152,251.
The Lyme, NH company was chosen from three bidders.
Ancel touched on the fact that to insulate the building, the tin that lines the interior of the building, on its walls and ceiling, will need to be taken off, and some of it will be re-used, but likely not all.
A discussion around using spray foam as well as a layer of rigid foam “so we don’t have the cold coming through the studs” was led by Ancel, who said he would invite the project’s energy consultant to come to give a presentation to the board and to members of the town’s energy committee to review the options and gather input.
Dylan Ford, the board’s co-chair, stressed the importance of the board’s promise to investigate renewables and said that was a key piece of the commitment earlier in planning a new municipal building. With the insulation and tight building envelope being planned, the possibility of a heat pump system was discussed, along with considering the use of a wood pellet stove, which requires a good deal of maintenance, the group touched on, and back-up systems that are more conventional such as propane gas heat.
A possibility of using the tin in the entryway to the building was discussed as a historical preservation piece and a nod to the building’s history.
Select Board Co-Chair Ben Gates said the tin was not original to the building but agreed it has been part of the building for more than a century, dating to the early 1900s.
The tin in the main room would be difficult for acoustics for town meetings, the group discussed.
There is tin lining the walls as well as the ceiling in the old town hall.
“Maybe we can re-purpose it somehow,” said Estes, “At the end of the day it’s all going to come down to labor and efficiency.”
The group discussed taking the building down to the studs and starting over, a subject broached by Roberts, who said everything from wiring to insulation could be done anew, “Instead of patch, patch, patch like I’ve been involved in with too many projects.”
He said there are likely things that have been covered up and surprises lying inside the walls, “That’s the thing that scares me about an old building that’s been dormant for as long as it has been.”
“You’re not going to hear an argument from me,” said Estes to that proposal. “I’m all about trying to preserve and carry on, and at the same time, your objectives are many … sometimes a clean slate is the way to go. That’s my 2 cents.”
Graves said, “I think my opinion is that someone needs to decide what the interior finishes are going to be.”
“It may seem odd that that is where you need to start but I think that is where you need to start,” offered Graves.
Estes said, “This is kind of what you’re going to get into and looking at the program as a whole there is only so much money in the bucket so how do you get as much as you possibly can in that bucket?”
Of the questions on what the town needs to do to preserve the grant offered by the Vermont Historic Preservation trust, Ford asked, “Instead of waiting on the Preservation Trust recommendations can’t we go to them with our own recommendations?”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.