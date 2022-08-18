Propane Cannon Blasts Prompting Noise Ordinance

Barton officials decided Wednesday to pursue a noise ordinance that would ban the use of sound cannons.
The motion by Barton Select Board Chair Lenny Zenonos to create a noise ordinance followed a meeting on Wednesday at which townspeople complained about a cannon sounding at the residence of Travis and Catherine Eurbin.
The meeting on Wednesday was the second time the issue had come before the select board. At a meeting on Aug. 3, Zenonos said the town had received “multiple letters of complaint” about the cannon sounding at the Eurbins.
A sound cannon, often fueled by propane, is sometimes used by people to scare away birds. The Eurbins use their cannon to keep birds from their blueberries, which they sell as part of their work as a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm.
Travis Eurbin said this is the first blueberry growing season that he’s used a cannon, and he called it effective in keeping the birds away.
“It’s an economical way for us to save our blueberries,” he said.
According to neighbor Sandra Stanley, the sound is “disruptive” and “intrusive.”
Minutes of the Wednesday meeting note, “Ms. Stanley stated that she has lived on Chamberlin Road for roughly twenty years. She lives above the gun range and has never had any major issues with noise even from that. Trucks, tractors, and other country noises have always occurred and been accepted. The Eurbin’s new propane cannon made her incredibly aware that this is an intrusive, disruptive type of noise, and that noise ordinances are necessary even in rural life to protect quality of life for the town residents.”
Neighbor Steven King told the board that he tried suggesting netting to Travis Eurbin as a solution to keeping the birds off the blueberries, but “Mr. Eurbin was not interested in this solution,” the minutes reflect.
Another neighbor, Ron Lavalette, expressed concern that the repeated cannon blasts could impact his ability to sell his property in the future.
Before Wednesday’s meeting, Zenonos said he had gone to the Eurbins to discuss the neighbors’ concerns with the cannon. He spoke to Catherine Eurbin but not Travis. Sometime after the visit, Travis Eurbin called the town clerk’s office to complain about Zenonos’ visit.
When Zenonos found out about the call, he called Catherine Eurbin’s phone and left a message for Travis in which he says Travis Eurbin had “degraded to name-calling” during his conversation with Town Clerk Kristin Atwood.
Travis Eurbin said he was not verbally abusive toward the clerk, but he communicated that he was upset with Zenonos for “confronting” his wife. Zenonos said Thursday that it was not a confrontation. According to Zenonos, Travis Eurbin called Zenonos an “asshole” during his conversation with the clerk.
Zenonos’s voicemail, referring to Travis Eurbin as a “scumbag,” led Eurbin to seek a no trespass order against Zenonos.
Zenonos said Travis Eurbin is a bully and hoped the neighbors could resolve the noise complaint issue civilly.
“People have the right to live their lives on their property without undue harassment and that’s what this is,” Zenonos said.
Travis Eurbin used the word “bully” to describe Zenonos for leaving the voicemail on his wife’s phone.
Another selectman, Ryan Racine, said he had spoken with Travis Eurbin and it was not confrontational, but he confirmed that Travis Eurbin would continue to use the cannon and “stated he wouldn’t comply without an ordinance.”
On Thursday, Travis Eurbin said if a noise ordinance is enacted that forbids cannons, he will comply.
“I’m no lawbreaker,” he said.
There’s no timetable on when a draft of the ordinance will be available, said Zenonos. With the end of blueberry season imminent the cannon will not be needed as a bird deterrent.
