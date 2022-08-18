Propane Cannon Blasts Prompting Noise Ordinance

A propane cannon attached to propane fuel tank is shown. Prompted by neighbor complaints, selectmen in Barton are pushing for a noise ordinance that would ban the use of the cannons. (Contributed Photo)

Barton officials decided Wednesday to pursue a noise ordinance that would ban the use of sound cannons.

The motion by Barton Select Board Chair Lenny Zenonos to create a noise ordinance followed a meeting on Wednesday at which townspeople complained about a cannon sounding at the residence of Travis and Catherine Eurbin.

