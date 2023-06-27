DANVILLE — It took nearly 24 hours, an evacuation and hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to deal with a propane leak and fire at Sugar Ridge RV Village & Campground.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, a Chevrolet truck operated by a camper rolled into a propane tank riser, which is an assembly that emerges from an underground tank that includes the fill access point and a pressure relief valve. The truck struck the valve, causing a leak of propane fumes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments