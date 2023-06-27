DANVILLE — It took nearly 24 hours, an evacuation and hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to deal with a propane leak and fire at Sugar Ridge RV Village & Campground.
Just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, a Chevrolet truck operated by a camper rolled into a propane tank riser, which is an assembly that emerges from an underground tank that includes the fill access point and a pressure relief valve. The truck struck the valve, causing a leak of propane fumes.
Nearby campers made an emergency call and escorted the uninjured driver away from the truck.
The initial call went out to Danville and Peacham fire departments. As they started to respond, the emergency situation was updated. The gas had ignited, and a column of fire was shooting up from the ground that also caught the truck on fire. Danville Fire Chief Jonathan Austin-Shortt said he was told the likely ignition source was a pilot light inside a nearby bath house that found the fumes.
Firefighters arrived and immediately directed their water hoses to the nearby building and the burning truck. They did not extinguish the propane vapor because while it’s burning, the vapor is contained. Left to disperse, the vapor could have found another ignition source and caused a dangerously explosive situation.
The initial thought, Chief Austin-Shortt said, was to let the vapor burn until the tank was empty while firefighters kept water flowing around the fire to prevent any extensions. He called for assistance from the Haz-Mat team, and shortly after their arrival, they devised a plan to empty the contents of the tank much quicker.
Chief of the Haz-Mat team, Patrick McLaughlin, said they were dealing with a 500-gallon tank that had recently been filled. Trying to burn out the tank through only the vapors would take a long time. The haz-mat team determined the best course of action was to connect an apparatus to the tank that would allow them to burn off the liquid.
Burning the vapors from a 500-gallon tank would have taken three or four days, said Chief McLaughlin.
Connecting the hose to burn the liquid gas meant putting out the flame to allow the haz-mat technicians to repair the tank’s valve, which meant there would be unignited vapors. This potential danger led to the evacuation of the campground and residents on nearby roads.
Firefighting crews kept water flowing to dissipate the vapors while the tank repairs were done and the hose assembly was connected for the liquid burn-off. It was about 10:30 p.m. when that was ready to go.
Once the flame was stabilized, most campers were allowed back to their sites, but everyone within 500 feet of the tank needed to stay away overnight.
Sugar Ridge owners Mary and Kirk Fenoff paid to put some people up in a nearby hotel. Some others got to stay in rental campers that the campground has available.
Carol Bushway was one of the campers displaced for the night, but she was not complaining. She said she was grateful to stay in a rental camper and felt like the staff cared for the campers very well.
Bushway is a seasonal camper whose site is only about 30 yards away from the bathhouse and propane tank. She said she had just returned to her site on Monday afternoon and was about to sit down and relax when her niece, who stays at another site, called to alert her to the danger.
“She told me to get the hell out of there,” said Bushway.
The long-time Sugar Ridge camper retreated to a greater distance from the propane leak.
Bushway has been a seasonal camper at Sugar Ridge for 18 years and camped there the first year it opened 25 years ago.
“Nothing like this has ever happened here,” she said shortly after power was restored to her site at about 3:40 p.m.
Despite the somewhat scary disruption, Bushway said Sugar Ridge is the place to camp. “We’ve been to a lot of campgrounds over the years, but this one is hard to beat,” she said.
Dealing with the potentially explosive situation meant steady streams of water for a long period. Tankers from Danville, Peacham, Walden, Concord, Lyndonville, Monroe and Waterford kept the water coming.
First, it was sourced from the Danville municipal supply, but it got to be too much, so the source was switched to a dry hydrant at Joe’s Pond in West Danville. Chief Austin-Shortt said he believes about 175,000 gallons were taken from the municipal source of about 300,000 gallons
By the time the last blast of water was deployed at the scene, the chief said, they had possibly expended nearly 500,000 gallons of water.
It wasn’t until just before 4 p.m. that the last Danville Fire engine left the scene, 23½ hours after the initial call. Chief Austin-Shortt was on scene for most of those hours, and his voice had weakened from giving directions for such a long period.
The duration of the emergency response meant a chance for the chief to see something he’s never seen before: the need to have fuel for the fire trucks delivered to them on-site. Dana Calkins made fuel deliveries to the campground and the water fill-up location at Joe’s Pond.
“In 20 years, I’ve never seen a fuel truck have to come to a scene,” said the chief. “Those (tanker) trucks were running non-stop.”
He credited his crew and the many departments from the immediate area (Peacham, Walden, St. Johnsnbury) and those further out, like Woodbury, Hardwick, Monroe, N.H. and Barnet, that responded.
Fred’s Energy also stood by and then jumped in when the tank was empty to hoist it from the ground and quickly truck it away from the campground. The Caledonia Sheriff’s Department also responded to make sure people were staying well outside the danger zone.
Peacham Rescue provided refreshments at the scene. CALEX arrived for medical support.
“A special thank you to Mary and Kirk Fenoff, Tasha Austin-Shortt (the chief’s wife) for traveling to get food, making sandwiches, and delivering them, and the crew at the campground who also made food for MANY hungry firefighters,” the chief wrote on social media.”
The expression of gratitude continued to others.
“A HUGE thank you to Jenny Hastings, Hastings Store, for bringing coffee and donuts in the middle of the night, James and Lindsay Beattie Marty’s 1st Stop for providing pizzas yesterday (Monday), breakfast sandwiches, and subs for lunch today, and Maplefields for providing coffee as well last night.”
Mary Fenoff said despite the danger and disruption of the nearly 24-hour ordeal, she wasn’t worried because she felt like the professionals would take care of the situation.
“I leave it to the experts,” she said. “There’s no use worrying about it when there’s all these experts here.”
For the most part, things are back to normal for the campground, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
Chief Austin-Shortt said a propane leak at a campground is especially dangerous because of the number of people concentrated in close proximity.
“If this would have gone sideways, it could have gotten catastrophic pretty fast,” he said.
No injuries were reported in the accident or the 23-hour-long response to it.
