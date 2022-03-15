Reggie Theroux, propane service manager at Fred's Energy, checks a propane tank outside an apartment building in Lyndon on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, with members of the Lyndonville Fire Department, including Assistant Chief Patrick McLaughlin, who also serves as hazmat chief. A strong odor of propane from the tank shut down Memorial Drive in the area for nearly 30 minutes. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Reggie Theroux, propane service manager at Fred's Energy, checks a propane tank outside an apartment building in Lyndon on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, with members of the Lyndonville Fire Department, including Assistant Chief Patrick McLaughlin, who also serves as hazmat chief. A strong odor of propane from the tank shut down Memorial Drive in the area for nearly 30 minutes. (Photo by Dana Gray)
LYNDON — A strong odor of propane coming from a 1,000-gallon tank near the intersection of Memorial Drive and York Street led fire officials to shut down both lanes of traffic for nearly 30 minutes on Tuesday.
Lyndonville Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Patrick McLaughlin said the road was closed as a precaution until firefighters could determine if the tank was leaking. Firefighters who first arrived on scene said the smell of propane was very strong.
The tank from which the propane smell was coming is located about 10 feet from the apartment building it fuels at 6028 Memorial Dr. Owned by Spates Family LLC, based in Newport, the building has multiple apartments. It was built in 1850.
Firefighters were sent to the scene about 1:45 p.m. Traffic was shut down south of the intersection at Ledge Road near the post office. To the north, vehicles were stopped where the South Wheelock Road intersects.
The road was reopened at 2:12 p.m. after the smell of propane had dissipated and fire officials got reassurance from Fred’s Energy propane technician Reggie Theroux that there wasn’t anything significantly wrong with the tank.
He said the strong smell came because the tank vented as part of a process designed to relieve pressure. Fred’s technicians took the opportunity to replace the worn regulator with a new one. A regulator reduces the high gas pressure from the propane cylinder to the much lower gas pressure that propane appliances require.
Theroux said McLaughlin told him the smell was pretty intense when he arrived so it made sense that precautions were taken just in case it had been a significant tank failure.
“That stuff is made to stink like that to get your attention,” he said.
Fred’s Lyndon office is just over a mile away from the residence where the tank is, and Theroux said he was glad he could get there when he did to determine no danger and get the vehicles moving again. He said he gave McLaughlin his cell phone number just in case there’s another propane concern.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.