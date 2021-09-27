Property Listing Stokes Starbucks Rumors

LITTLETON — Coffee lovers take note.
Starbucks has reportedly signed on to a proposed retail development in the Meadow Street commercial district.
The Seattle-based coffee giant would occupy one of three retail spaces planned for 587 Meadow St., according to a property listing.
Starbucks would occupy a roughly 1,800 square foot space, with neighboring 1,800 and 4,050 SF spaces available for rent, according to the listing, which Massachusetts-based Eastern Retail Properties originally published on December 2 and updated on July 30.
The 3.68-acre property is zoned commercial and located near Interstate 93 Exit 42, across the street from Applebee’s and next door to ConvenientMD Urgent Care. The lot is currently vacant.
If the plan comes to fruition, it would be the first corporate Starbucks store in the region. The next closest locations are at least 40 minutes away in Barre, Vt., and Hanover, Tilton and North Conway, N.H.
Littleton Retail Management II LLC purchased the property earlier this year for around $1 million and Detroit Architectural Group of Michigan (which shares the same address as Littleton Retail Management I) obtained a building permit for the new retail development on July 21. The permit is good for a year.
Construction of the shell buildings will cost an estimated $300,000, according to the permit application.
According to the building permit application, the project is currently located in a flood plain because the FEMA maps have not been updated, but will no longer be in a floodway upon completion.
A spokesperson for Starbucks would not confirm the company’s involvement in the project. A representative for Eastern Retail Properties and Littleton Retail Management II LLC could not be reached for comment.
The online property listing was shared to a community Facebook page (Littleton New Hampshire Open Forum) on Sunday and had received nearly 120 comments by Monday afternoon.
Reactions varied.
Some expressed excitement at the possibility of a Starbucks in Littleton (“OMG that would be great”) while others worried about the potential impact on the local economy (“I just hope it doesn’t take away from any of the small businesses”).
Several people voiced concerns over traffic impacts should a drive through Starbucks open on Meadow Street (“If that is true, they are going to have to change the traffic patterns because lines for a Starbucks will get super long”).
A handful of commenters recommended ‘wish list’ tenants for the other two spaces in the proposed retail development. Suggestions included Target, Taco Bell, TGI Fridays.
Perhaps referring to longstanding rumors of Starbucks coming to town, which have been circulating since at least 2018, one person wrote, “It was only a matter of time.”
