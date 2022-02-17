Property Owner Says Casella Landfill Not Going In; Casella Says It’s Committed To Dalton Site

The Dalton property owner who three years ago entered into a purchase and sale options agreement with Casella Waste Systems said at Wednesday’s Dalton Planning Board meeting that the commercial landfill Casella has proposed for part of the land isn’t going in.
Douglas “Chick” Ingerson Jr., who owns a total of 1,900 acres in Dalton, Bethlehem and Littleton, told planners he has to do something with his property as he pushes forward with his decade-old plan for a drag strip and more recent plans for a 500-site campground.
“I’m still working on that campground site,” Ingerson told planning board chairman Carl Lindquist. “And I’ve heard from a lot of people and they’d like to see it, if something else don’t go in. The landfill ain’t going in … pain in the ass, everybody. But I’ve got to do something with that chunk of land. If it ain’t that, good chance I’ll have pigs and cows, put chickens. But it’s going to be something.”
He said he’s trying to do something in the town.
“From what I can see, the landfill is not going to happen,” said Ingerson, who added that people “are fighting it pretty hard.”
“I’m trying to do something different, as well as a campground site,” he said. “You know how many people like to go to a campground site, to a drag strip? Hundreds of thousands. Does the town need money? Or do they just live off of the people that don’t pay their taxes? Because I pay my taxes.”
On Thursday, The Caledonian-Record asked Casella spokesman Joe Fusco if Casella is still pursuing what it calls the Granite State Landfill at the Dalton site, and if so, why did Ingerson say the landfill isn’t happening.
Fusco said the company is still pursuing its landfill in Dalton and there has been no disagreement between Casella and Ingerson.
“As the landowner, Mr. Ingerson is free to pursue business ventures that do not conflict with the landfill option agreement,” he said.
In response to when the company intends to file its wetlands permit application (Casella withdrew its amended wetlands application in December), Fusco said a filing will take place in 2022, though he didn’t say about when in the year.
He was also asked if Casella is actively looking at other landfill sites as alternatives, and if so, where those sites are.
“The company is very committed to the Granite State Landfill permitting process at this site,” Fusco said in response.
In January, Ingerson went before Dalton planners to ask that they sign off on his drag strip plans, telling them he has a complete package and also informing them of his new plans for the campground.
Board chairman Carl Lindquist said the board has yet to review the drag strip plans because until now they haven’t been required to.
In 2011, Ingerson obtained an alteration of terrain permit from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. In 2016, he received a five-year extension from DES. In November, a month before his extension expired, he sought a second five-year extension from DES.
But for second five-year extensions, a New Hampshire law requires that towns and not DES determine if plans for a project are complete.
Since Dalton planners until now haven’t been tasked with reviewing it, Lindquist said they don’t yet know if what Ingerson has presented them is complete or not.
Along with determining completeness, a site visit will also be required to see how much work has been done on the property and where and if it matches Ingerson’s plan, he said.
After receiving a recent letter from Lindquist stating there is no record of site plan or subdivision approval, Ingerson went back before planners for the Wednesday meeting to say that 10 years ago he filed his plans with the town and planners by now should have reviewed them.
“Your information says you don’t have anything,” said Ingerson. “You didn’t go and look for it. That’s the issue I have at the moment … This is getting to be a pain in the ass here. I’ve done everything, I’ve approved it, it went to the state. You guys have it.”
Lindquist said at that time DES was the sign-off authority, the town was not involved in the process, and planners just recently learned about the law that has now put the matter before them for review.
“I’m sure you have a ton of detail in this plan and how it came to be, but we weren’t involved in any of that,” said Lindquist. “We don’t know any of that background … When this went through, the town didn’t have anything to do with it. It was DES all the way … Now, this is in our court. Two months ago, it wasn’t.”
And unlike a few years ago, Dalton today has site plan review, for which no approval to date has been given for the drag strip, he said.
“It wasn’t needed 10 years ago, it wasn’t needed five years ago,” said Lindquist. “But today, it is. We have zoning.”
Emergency temporary zoning passed in a special town meeting in 2019. In June, Dalton voters will be presented with a proposed permanent zoning ordinance.
Ingerson said he doesn’t understand why the board needs to determine the status of his work that has been done to date, saying “it’s dirt work,” and added that he can disturb without a permit up to 100,000 square feet of earth, which he said he has done and can therefore have a drag strip in Dalton.
In speaking with DES and town legal counsel, Lindquist said planners must understand everything that is in the packet Ingerson submitted, as opposed to merely signing off on it, and they must also be on-site to see what was done and where everything is.
“Are you a wetlands scientist?” asked Ingerson.
“I am not,” said Lindquist.
Ingerson then asked why Lindquist would want to investigate something he is not an expert on.
“It’s like doing brain surgery,” said Ingerson. “Does that work for you?”
“This is part of the problem,” said Lindquist. “We are not experts.”
Those experts, said Lindquist, will have to be called in.
“I’ll be honest with you, Chick, I would love for this not to be in our lap,” said Lindquist. “You and me both, probably.”
“Of course,” said Ingerson. “I’ve had too much money for this to be an issue because someone doesn’t want a drag strip.”
“But the state has created this rule that moved this into our lap,” said Lindquist.
Ingerson said he moved his drag strip out of its original location in a wetland and shortened it from a half-mile to a quarter-mile.
“I had to redo an engineering plan,” he said. “So that cost me more … I’m just trying to stay out of a wetland. God forbid if you hurt a frog. So now here we are. I got out of the wetland completely.”
Ingerson asked what the enlisting of experts is going to get the town.
“A drag strip?” he asked. “Or no drag strip? Because I guarantee you there’s still going to be a drag strip. Because I only need 100,000 [square] feet. I don’t need this thing [a permit]. This is for 800,000 feet. It brings you guys $13,000 to $15,000 more a year in taxes. You can cut it down to $500 if you want. I’m giving you guys a shot at it.”
Ingerson said he’s actually disturbed less than 100,000 square feet of earth and he’s allowed to disturb up to 800,000 square feet.
“Because if there is no permit, I can still get a drag strip because I can do anything under 100,000 feet,” he said.
Ingerson said he’s on a time limit and is already over the limit and he’ll accept that planners can’t make a site visit until spring, but told them not to “scratch this $200,000 worth of paperwork” he has because someone won’t write a letter to the state saying they can’t do it in the wintertime and it has to wait until spring.
Documents filed with DES state the drag strip would accommodate parking for 500 cars.
Ingerson said he has recently spoken with a campground expert in the state who is helping him with campground rules, such as septic systems.
After Ingerson departed Wednesday’s meeting, planners discussed if there will be any costs borne by the town during the process. They concluded that the applicant and not the town will bear the costs.
Ideally, the board can get some clarity in the next few weeks to determine the steps that need to happen next, said Lindquist.
Planners also asked what happens to the project if the proposed permanent zoning ordinance passes in June. One member said the drag strip is probably grandfathered in, but the campground could be a different matter.
One planner also said Ingerson had 10 years to complete the project and doesn’t know why he’s in such a rush now.
In January 2019, Ingerson, whose Dalton property supports several businesses, including Chick’s Sand and Gravel, entered into a notice of options to purchase real estate with North Country Environmental Services, Casella’s New Hampshire subsidiary, for nearly 1,500 acres he owns in Dalton that the company has expressed interest in, as well as 331 adjacent acres in Littleton and 70 acres in Bethlehem.
The notice of options and right of first refusal has an effective date of Dec. 11, 2018, and has one option for 25 years.
The term for the Phase 1 option is five years with an expiration date of Dec. 11, 2023, and is subject to extensions of up to two successive periods of one year each.
The term of the Phase 2 option is 25 years from the date of the exercise of the Phase 1 option.
A quarter-mile of the access road to the proposed landfill, off of Route 116, is in the town of Bethlehem.
After seeking a legal opinion, the Bethlehem Planning Board in 2013 said the opinion advises Bethlehem planners to conduct a site plan review for that segment of road within their town.
In 2014, Bethlehem planners wrote DES to say that regardless of what Ingerson tells the state, he doesn’t have local approval in Bethlehem and the project can’t move forward without it. In addition to a site plan review, they said he will need to apply for a change of use permit.
