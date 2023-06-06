Property Owner To Be Free From $5,000 Fine
The Burke Town Offices building on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Photo by Dana Gray)

WEST BURKE — A property owner tasked with cleaning a burned-out site was told how to avoid a $5,000 fine on Monday during a select board meeting.

John Mello appeared before the selectmen to discuss site clean-up expectations at 4067 U.S. Route 5 in West Burke and to push back against the threat of fines related to the scope and timing of the clean-up. John and Carrie Mello, who own a neighboring property, were able to purchase the property in July 2022 from Rick Schwag. On the property was the burned shell of an apartment building that Schwag failed to clean up and resulted in fines totaling $33,000.

