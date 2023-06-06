Property Owner To Be Free From $5,000 Fine

WEST BURKE — A property owner tasked with cleaning a burned-out site was told how to avoid a $5,000 fine on Monday during a select board meeting.
John Mello appeared before the selectmen to discuss site clean-up expectations at 4067 U.S. Route 5 in West Burke and to push back against the threat of fines related to the scope and timing of the clean-up. John and Carrie Mello, who own a neighboring property, were able to purchase the property in July 2022 from Rick Schwag. On the property was the burned shell of an apartment building that Schwag failed to clean up and resulted in fines totaling $33,000.
John Mello worked with the town to avoid Schwag’s fines. The town was willing to forgive them for the sake of seeing the site finally cleaned up. In July 2022, the board agreed to waive the fines if the Mellos purchased the property and committed to having it cleaned up within 60 days, barring any delay outside of their control due to regulated clean-up requirements.
He was told that failure to comply could result in no more than $5,000 - not the full $33,000 incurred by Schwag.
The Mellos did significant work on the clean-up, but it wasn’t complete as required by the by-laws as there was still some debris left on site, according to Zoning Administrator Mike Harris.
He wrote a letter to John Mello in December, reminding him of his agreement with the town. He threatened the accrual of fines at $100 a day if Mello didn’t fully clean the site. Harris also wrote that Mello could appeal the decision to the Development Review Board; no appeal was ever filed.
Mello sent a letter to the town last month asking to be heard at the next select board meeting, which was Monday. His request included a copy of a letter that he said he wrote back in January but never sent “in reliance of the interactions of other select board members and town officials.”
The four-page letter dated Jan. 9 documents Mello’s belief that comments he was getting confirmed his sense that the site was looking good and in compliance. “We feel the property is cleaned, cleared and filled to a satisfactory level prior to winter,” the letter states. “All that remains is usable salvaged wood and stone along with a vehicle of our sons who is starting the bike shop.”
Mello wrote that he got “verbal recognition” from select board chair Joe Allard “that all was satisfactory with the clean up.”
He wrote that he had expended nearly $50,000 to purchase and clean up the property and that he believed Harris’ communication that more work was needed or face fines was “harassment.”
Mello referenced a conversation he had with Allard, Selectman Mark Daigle and Town Administrator Jim Sullivan after Harris’ letter in December. “I was told simply to disregard the letter and that it was not the intention of the board (to punish with fines),” said Mello in the letter.
Sullivan said on Tuesday that he recalled the conversation happening prior to a budget meeting in December and that he can see that officials in town were sending mixed messages.
“He definitely received a mixed message because you know, the message that he received from the select board was, ‘geez, I don’t know why Mike would want to do that (fine him for failure to fully clean up the site),” said Sullivan.
Harris said the Mellos clearly did a good job on the clean-up, but his job is to impress compliance with the by-laws as stated, which notes all building materials from a burned building must be cleared away or reintegrated into a rebuilt structure within one year of the fire. The fire happened in August 2020.
It was a condition, said Harris, that Mello agreed to when he bought the lot last summer.
“Even though these zoning bylaws have been in place for 15 years, this concept is still relatively new to a lot of people, and the idea that there are these rules in place, and I understand that it does rub people the wrong way sometimes, but at the same time, these are not rules that I came up with,” Harris said. “These are the rules that were made by the town and voted on by the town.”
The select board members were sympathetic to the Mellos’ concerns and appreciative of the clean-up effort, but Daigle did tell John Mello at the meeting that he should have followed the process as designed for appeal of a zoning violation way back in December. Sporadic conversations with town officials or individual selectmen is not the correct process.
Resolution of the topic at the Monday meeting came when a plan was put in place for Mello to communicate with Harris in writing plans for the items still on site that include beams salvaged from the burned building. With that communication and Mellos’ follow-through with the plans, no fines will be assessed on them.
The Mellos have a permit to build a new structure on the lot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.