Proposed Bill Would Reduce Court Back Log By Dismissing Criminal Cases

The first batch of bills proposed in the Vermont Legislature aims to reduce a backlog of criminal court cases by dismissing the charges against the alleged criminals.
Sponsored by two Democrats, Rep. Kevin “Coach” Christie, of Hartford, and Rep. Martin LaLonde, of South Burlington and one Republican, Rep. Thomas Burditt, of West Rutland, H. 12 “proposes to authorize the court to dismiss certain types of cases in order to address the substantial docket backlog in the Criminal Division of the Superior Court.”
The backlog is significant, with COVID-19 and its impact on the court process cited as the reason. Bill sponsors note that by dropping cases of lower-level crimes, court resources could better focus on the larger cases.
Defense attorney Joe Benning describes a caseload that tripled for him due to an inability at the height of the pandemic to work through resolutions and conduct trials.
Benning, who would normally be in the Statehouse this week beginning another term as county senator, was instead in his law office at the corner of Broad and Center streets on Wednesday. He decided last year not to seek re-election to the office of senator and instead try for the lieutenant governor post. He lost in that election bid. He had been a part of the legislature for the last 12 years.
It seems odd, he said, to not be in Montpelier this week. “It feels strange, actually. The weight of that (legislative responsibility) you don’t realize until you suddenly step out of it,” he said.
Being in the legislature for so long, Benning said he knows that bills that pop up on day one often don’t make it to the finish line and become a law, so a lot could happen to H. 12 in the coming session or nothing at all could be done with it.
Still, he said, addressing the enormous backlog of criminal cases would be a relief.
As an attorney, Benning has a contract with the state to be conflict defense counsel in Caledonia County. It means that when the public defender’s office can’t take a case because of conflicts with other defendants, Benning gets those cases. What used to be an average of 30 cases at any given time has exploded to more than triple that, he said, because of the backlog in the court system.
“The court itself is just overwhelmed with cases,” he said. “Any idea someone can come up with to dispose of court cases that doesn’t involve a victim I think is a good idea.”
Benning spoke well of the three men proposing the bill, having worked with two of them on legislative committees in the past.
H.12 would seek to have dismissed two categories of misdemeanor-level crimes. One category would be all defendants charged with a non-violent misdemeanor if they abide by conditions of release for at least as long as the maximum penalty for the crimes they are charged with. The second category is for all defendants charged with misdemeanors where the maximum penalty is only monetary if their cases are at least a year old.
From a defense attorney perspective, the idea of seeing their clients’ charges dismissed by legislative act is appealing, and Benning said some people would not be happy about that, but something needs to be done to address the over-burdened criminal court system.
“It may not be favorable to some people, but (absent a solution) I have no idea how this system is going to get out from the crushing weight it’s under,” Benning said.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi said the backlog of cases is immense. What was a part-time prosecutorial role in Essex County is now a full-time effort, he said.
“My caseload has exploded, both as to numbers and complexity,” he said. “To be quite honest, it’s gotten a little overwhelming.”
Still, said Illuzzi, a wholesale wiping clean of the slate of defendants as proposed in H.12 would mean some cases that really need a full vetting in the court system would unjustly go away.
“It’s hard to paint everything with a broad brush when there are so many individual factors that go into a decision to prosecute, resolve or dismiss,” he said. “The devil is in the detail, both with this legislation and with the individual cases (such legislation) would dismiss.”
Should the Legislature pass a bill that dismisses cases currently in the court system, it would mean all of the resources that got the cases to that point would have been expended without a full vetting of the cases in the courts.
Such a bill is troubling, St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page said because his officers did the job they’re tasked to do - enforce laws and make arrests when those laws are broken - throughout the pandemic.
“My initial reaction (to the proposed legislation) is disappointment,” he said. “We have been out there continuing to do our law enforcement duties and bring people before the courts, yet they could not find the time to adjudicate them … we were here during COVID. We were here every day doing our jobs just like always.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.