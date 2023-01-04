Proposed Bill Would Reduce Court Back Log By Dismissing Criminal Cases
Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury

The first batch of bills proposed in the Vermont Legislature aims to reduce a backlog of criminal court cases by dismissing the charges against the alleged criminals.

Sponsored by two Democrats, Rep. Kevin “Coach” Christie, of Hartford, and Rep. Martin LaLonde, of South Burlington and one Republican, Rep. Thomas Burditt, of West Rutland, H. 12 “proposes to authorize the court to dismiss certain types of cases in order to address the substantial docket backlog in the Criminal Division of the Superior Court.”

