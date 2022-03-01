HAVERHILL — A proposed tower that would expand the town’s cellular service remains stuck in the permitting process.
Vertex Tower Assets LLC received site plan approval from the Planning Board in October to build a 166-foot-tall, steel lattice tower at 12 Tee Pee Lane, but the project was denied variance requests by the Zoning Board of Adjustment in January.
The ZBA refused to waive two zoning requirements: one mandating that tower be camouflaged, the other prohibiting tower construction within two miles of an existing structure.
Vertex Tower Assets returned to the planning board on Wednesday to address the camouflage issue.
VTA Attorney Francis Parisi presented modified plans for a slimmer monopole with COR-TEN exterior.
He said COR-TEN, pre-weathered steel with a rust-colored finish, satisfied the zoning by-law requirement for camouflage.
He argued against calls for stronger camouflage, claiming that attempts elsewhere to paint towers, or make them look like trees, were unsuccessful and created maintenance issues.
Pressed on the matter, Parisi said disguising the monopole as a tree would make it look like “a toilet bowl brush” atop the ridgeline.
“Given the height of this facility, given the location, a ‘tree’ would look really, really silly,” he said.
During the public hearing, opinions were divided. Some in attendance worried that the monopole would be an eyesore, while others supported its construction regardless of visual impacts.
Resident Susie Tann said more robust camouflage should be required, with an eye towards the future.
“Here is an opportunity for us to set a precedent with regard to how these towers are going to look. Because this isn’t the last tower that comes to town,” she said.
Haverhill Police Cpl. Michael DiDomenico said Route 10 has been the site of many accidents, and lack of cell service has impacted 9-1-1 response.
“It’s a public safety measure that’s being pushed aside because we can’t decide if we want it to be a tree or a tower. I think it’s kind of silly,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is we need to protect the public. We need to protect the people who are traveling through our town.”
Board members were also split.
When the time came to vote, the Planning Board deadlocked 2-2.
Chair Gary Hebert and Member John Nelepovitz voted in favor, and Howard Hatch and Joe Longacre voted against. Board Member Donnie Hammond was absent.
The board subsequently rescinded the vote, and tabled the matter to March 22, in order to revisit the matter with a full board and issue a clear determination.
Following the vote, Parisi introduced some information that could set table for a legal challenge.
First, he said, the planning board had granted Vertex Tower Assets approval for a 150-foot monopole “sometime between 2000 and 2002,” likely with height and camouflage variances, but the documentation was not provided by the town, despite repeated requests.
Second, he said, Vertex Tower Assets application was not heard in a timely manner, in violation of Federal Communications Commission guidelines, because of the time required for Haverhill to stand up its dormant ZBA.
Third, he said, the Zoning Board ruled incorrectly on the “two-mile rule,” which prohibits a new tower from being located within two miles of an existing one. He said the “two-mile rule” applies to Personal Wireless Service Facilities, but thee other tower at 12 Tee Pee Lane is owned and operated by a public entity (the Grafton County Sheriff’s Office) and is not a PWSF.
“I just feel like we’re moving toward litigation here and I’m trying really hard to avoid that,” he said.
“We don’t want that either and that’s why I asked to table it,” Hebert replied. “If we were at a stalemate then it would have been just disapproved, period.”
Vertex Tower Assets chose the Tee Pee Lane site because of its elevation and central location, and because it was already served by an access road serving another tower.
VTA have already secured one carrier, T-Mobile, and were pursuing others for the monopole, according to Parisi.
The monopole would address the town’s notorious lack of cell service.
Improved cell service is considered a top priority for Haverhill’s economic development, as a means to attract more businesses and employees to the community. The town is currently a digital desert with multiple “dead zones” offering no cell coverage.
The most recent Town Report recommends that Haverhill officials “Pursue 100 percent coverage of cellular communications and high-speed internet.”
